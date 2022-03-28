ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Taylor Hawkins' epic at-home 2 minute 'pointless' drum solo

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ace5h_0erywEus00

Tributes continue to emerge following the tragic and untimely passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins , with Sir Elton John , Liam Gallagher , Wolfgang Van Halen , and more sharing their own celebrations of the beloved musician during concerts over the weekend.

Celebrate the life and music of Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters now on Foo Fighters Radio

As a tribute, musician, producer, and close pal of the late drummer, Andrew Watt , posted an incredible, two-minute drum solo by Hawkins who in the beginning of the clip, calls it "pointless." However, in the shadow of his passing over the weekend, it is bringing immense amounts of joy to mourning friends and fans.

Just a quick look at the comments will give you a taste of the influence Hawkins had among his contemporaries, with Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk , and solo artist Gary Clark Jr. included in the long list.

Adding to the already enormous reaction to the devastating news , over the weekend Miley Cyrus was visibly emotional as she told her story of calling Taylor immediately after her plane broke down recently, just before dedicating her song "Angels Like You" to him, while singer Liam Gallagher , performing solo at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night, dedicated his version of the Oasis classic "Live Forever" to the late drummer.

Additionally, Sir Elton John dedicated his famed 1974 single "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" to Hawkins during his set on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa, saying he was “shocked" upon hearing the news, while adding, Taylor "was one of the nicest people you could have ever met, and one of the greatest drummers, and a true musician who loved all sorts of music, and loved life... it seems so sad that, at 50 years of age, we've lost someone who had that much passion.”

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash , who tweeted heartfelt sympathies earlier, paid tribute during his solo set in Orlando, FL saying Hawkins "was a great f***ing guy – a f***ing sweetheart. He was a really good friend and a kick-ass drummer,” adding that he and his solo bandmates were “completely crushed that we've lost him.”

Lastly, Wolfgang , son of late guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen , also spoke kind words about the devastating loss during his Mammoth WVH concert in Boston, MA on Saturday, before giving fans an emotional rendition of the Foo Fighters classic. "My Hero."

Wolfie also shared a photo of himself with Hawkins and his late father, saying in the caption, “I’ll never forget meeting Taylor on tour in San Diego in 2012. He was such a ridiculously kind man. The dude just emanated cool. Him, my pops and I talked for as long as we could until we had to leave. An incredible drummer and singer, he was a constant inspiration to me throughout my entire life. This is like a kick in the gut."

The news of Hawkins' death has devastated family, friends, fellow artists, and fans alike, who have all turned to the power of social media to share their memories and condolences. Take a look at even more touching tributes HERE .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'No. It cannot be. Heartbroken!' Miley Cyrus and Travis Barker lead the stars paying tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins after the drummer was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room

A bevy of musicians and stars shared their condolences on Friday following the shocking news of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death at age 50. Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram that she would be dedicating her next concert to the drummer, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Independent

Taylor Hawkins death: Toxicology report reveals drugs in system at time of death

A toxicology report has revealed that there were drugs in Taylor Hawkins’ system at the time of his death.The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on Friday 25 March in Bogota, Colombia. He was found dead in his hotel room a few hours before the band were due to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic event.Colombia’s attorney general has said in a new statement that a preliminary urine toxicological test carried out on Hawkins’ body found multiple drugs present, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.An investigation to discover the exact cause of Hawkins’ death is now underway.A further statement from Bogota’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Brad Wilk
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Guy Clark
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Elton John
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Appears to Wipe Away Tears After Death Of Friend Taylor Hawkins: Photos

Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room. The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drum Solo#Epic#The Foo Fighters#Rage Against The Machine
loudersound.com

"Rock needed a defibrillator" says Machine Gun Kelly. "Who cares who gives it?"

Machine Gun Kelly says that rock music "needed a defibrillator" and claims that he played a key role in reviving the genre. In a new interview for the cover of Billboard magazine, the rapper-turned-pop punk star also defends himself against accusations that he's just a cosplay punk, stating, "if I have to be a scapegoat for people’s own insecurities, whatever. I’m more punk rock than you are because at least I’m willing to put my ass on the line."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Phil Collins Health Problems: Shocking Issues Drummer Suffers From Explained

Phil Collins' health seemingly deteriorated in a snap. From an energetic drummer who used to headbang in all his songs, Collins showed a drastic change when he recently appeared in front of his fans, looking frailer than ever. The 71-year-old singer joined Mike Rutherford and Rony Banks during their show in Berlin, Germany, where he remained seated throughout the setlist.
MENTAL HEALTH
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy