The NFL announced on Monday that all 32 teams must have a minority assistant on their offensive staffs for the 2022 season, a new requirement under the league’s Rooney Rule. The move to specifically address representation on the offensive side of the football is a direct acknowledgment that many of the league’s head coaches have come from the offensive ranks. In the 2022 hiring cycle alone, twice as many coaches (six) came from an offensive background as opposed to defense (three).

