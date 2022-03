(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board is meeting on Wednesday morning to act on the Atlantic Middle School Principal’s contract recommendation for Scot Aden. Mr. Aden is currently the Middle School Principal in the Cherokee School District. The hiring process began following the resignation of Josh Rasmussen who accepted the superintendent’s job at ACGC Community Schools. The meeting will be held at 8:00 a.m. in the Central Office Conference Room at 1406 S. 7th Street in Atlantic.

