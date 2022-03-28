ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Penei Sewell to be featured prominently on HBO’s Hard Knocks

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 21 hours ago

One of the most exciting times of the sports year for hardcore football fans is every August when NFL training camp rolls around and HBO’s Hard Knocks gets released. It marks the start of football season, and as we see players crack pads and learn the stories of new guys in the league, we know that the glorious weekends that are filled with wall-to-wall coverage of football and constant checking of fantasy scores are not far off.

This year, Oregon Duck fans will get a little boost in that month of August as well, with it being announced that the Detroit Lions are going to be featured as this year’s team.

As every Oregon fan knows, it was the Lions who drafted former Ducks’ legend Penei Sewell early in the first round last season, making him one of the young premiere tackles in the game.

It will also be interesting to see what high-profile rookie the Lions have to show off, since they have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft this season. There’s an outside chance that they could take someone like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, but it seems like his stock has fallen well below that point unfortunately.

Regardless, it will be fun to tune into HBO on Sunday nights and get a glimpse at a Pro Duck doing his thing at the next level. From now until then, we will be looking forward to August.

