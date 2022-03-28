ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville man injured in crash at I-77/U.S. 40 interchange near Cambridge

By Rick Stillion, The Daily Jeffersonian
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I79qA_0erytuVp00

A Zanesville man who suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash at the Interstate 77/U.S. 40 interchange Friday afternoon was transported to OhioHealth's Grant Medical Center for treatment.

David Vance, 58, was initially transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med and later transferred to the Columbus hospital.

A spokesperson at Grant Medical Center said Vance remained in fair and stable condition on Monday.

Vance was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the accident, according to the State Highway Patrol. He was extricated from the subcompact vehicle he was driving by non-mechanical means.

The accident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Friday.

According to the patrol, Vance was driving a 2011 Honda Fit south on the exit ramp from Interstate 77 to U.S. 40 (East Pike Road) just east of Cambridge when he lost control of the car.

The Fit reportedly continued across U.S. 40 and struck a bridge rail on the south side of the roadway, causing the front and side air bags to deploy.

A caller to the Guernsey County 911 Dispatch Center reported Vance was complaining of chest pains following the crash. Authorities are investigating if a medical condition caused him to lose control of the Honda.

First responders from the Cambridge Fire Department were dispatched with an engine and heavy rescue truck.

No other information regarding the accident was available.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol's Cambridge post.

