Lions – and Dan Campbell – to star on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

HBO's cameras are coming to Detroit.

The Lions will be featured on this year's series of the hit show 'Hard Knocks,' the club announced Monday, giving football fans a behind-the-scenes look at a perennial loser trying to mold itself into a winner and an unfiltered account of head coach Dan Campbell as he leads his team through training camp ahead of the 2022 season.

Campbell was the primary reason the 3-13-1 Lions garnered some national interest last season, starting at his introductory press conference when he expressed his hunger for kneecaps. He opened training camp by doing up-downs with his players and later praised a pair of rookies for getting into a scrap during a blocking drill. He also drinks enough coffee to kill a horse.

Beyond his made-for-camera antics, Campbell is a passionate coach whose love for his players bubbled to the surface when he cried after a loss to the Vikings last season. He has a tender side in a sport where toughness reigns supreme. His authenticity will make him a star of the show.

The Lions will also have a pair of first-round picks to keep track of, including No. 2 overall and potentially hometown product Aidan Hutchinson -- who actually grew up rooting for the Patriots . HBO will likely zero in on second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as well after he ended his rookie season by making history , and possibly franchise legend and former All-Pro linebacker Chris Spielman who now serves as a special assistant to owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

The season will debut with the first of five hour-long episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 9, culminating with a finale that frequently centers on final cuts on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Lions were chosen for this year's show over the Jets and the Panthers, the only other teams eligible per HBO's contract with the NFL.

"We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions," team president Rod Wood said Monday in an official statement. "HBO Sports & NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”