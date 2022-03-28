ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, OH

West Branch students log into esports gaming league

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOKw0_0erytrre00

BELOIT – West Branch Local Schools is gambling on esports.

Twenty West Branch High School students have joined the school’s new electronic sports program.

More than 100 Ohio high schools now compete in esports, with video game competitions between school teams.

Students tried out for their preferred game, and the varsity, junior varsity and club teams were determined not only by skillset, but also by the various traits that benefit specific characters within the games. Coach Daniel Hall involved the students in choosing the varsity team based on the strengths of players and the way the characters the students represent interact within the games.

Like any other sport, esports requires practice and strategy. The students meet after school for two practices each week in addition to their scheduled matches and scrimmages. During practice, the team plays games or spends time analyzing recorded videos of their competitors to develop a plan for their own encounter with them.

“I have seen students develop the ability to work with others who they do not know, or who they know but have no relationship with,” Hall said. “I have seen students step up and become leaders to develop plans for the games they play, while accepting and incorporating the ideas of others.”

“One student even used personal time to program an app to retrieve all of the levels of every single team in the state, place them on their school team, and then group them according to the regions defined by Esports Ohio so that their squad could see ranks and analyze gameplay,” Hall said.

Esports is recognized well beyond high school as a sport, offering students the opportunity for scholarships at some of the 18 Ohio Colleges who also have esports programs. Championship esport matches draw tens of thousands of viewers to stadiums and some have surpassed the online viewership of other popular sporting championships, such as the 2017 League of Legends world championship viewership surpassing that of the NBA Finals and World Series.

“There are plenty of opportunities for students to play after the district team and the opportunities are only growing,” Hall said.

Some of West Branch’s esports seniors are interested in pursuing esports at the college level.

“I am extremely happy that West Branch is able to provide an opportunity for these students to show others, including college scouts, their capabilities,” Hall said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Columbus Dispatch

Canal Winchester students not playing around when it comes to esports

Several times a week, Canal Winchester High School senior Finn Garza heads to one of the school’s computer labs.  The lab has 32 high-performance desktop computers, each outfitted with RTX2060 graphics cards, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB solid state drive and 24” 144HZ monitors, according to Canal Winchester engineering teacher Benjamin Wyatt, who said the computers typically are used for engineering purposes. ...
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
MLive.com

Northwest softball rolls into spring loaded with college talent

JACKSON -- Six of the Northwest softball seniors have more softball in their future even after they leave the Mounties. But before embarking on a college career next season, the Mounties have some unfinished business this year, and goals they hope they can meet with the wealth of talent they have on hand.
JACKSON, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Beloit, OH
Sports
City
Beloit, OH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports set to return to live event

For the first time since the inaugural ceremony in 2019, Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports will return as a live event this year. Best Preps Tyler is an awards ceremony that recognizes the best student-athletes from our local high schools. This will be the fourth annual Best Preps Tyler and will be held on May 17 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The last two years it was a virtual ceremony.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Esports#High School#Video Game#Esports Gaming League#West Branch Local Schools
FanSided

Meet Sam Gordon, the girl changing football for good

Sam Gordon has spent the past decade advocating for women and girls to play football. Now, Under Armour joins her in the fight for women’s football equity. In 2012, a nine-year-old Sam Gordon tore up the field in her local Utah PeeWee Football League, logging 35 touchdowns and 65 tackles as she terrorized on both sides of the ball.
NFL
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

636
Followers
971
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy