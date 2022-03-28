ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Morgan confirms new TV show Uncensored’s launch date – and it’s just around the corner

By Shan Ally
 1 day ago
PIERS Morgan has confirmed that his brand new primetime TV show on TalkTV will be launching next month.

The new show fronted by the TV titan and Sun Columnist, 56, will be called Piers Morgan Uncensored and will be a "fearless forum" that will take on cancel culture.

Piers Morgan will return to our screens on April 25 for his new TV show Credit: PA
The brand new show is called Piers Morgan Uncensored Credit: Getty

Piers' fans won't have to wait long for their favourite broadcaster to return to their screens - as the launch is set for April 25.

Piers said: “I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world.

"I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

The new global show fronted by the former Good Morning Britain presenter, will go to air with the UK launch of TalkTV on linear TV platforms Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat.

It will be a fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views.

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, Executive Editor of Piers Morgan Uncensored said: “Piers will be back on your screens with a bang and we promise a lineup of exciting guests, big opinions, and thought-provoking debate. We can’t wait to get started.”

In a global first, the new and unique sixty-minute daily show will be broadcast on weeknights in the UK on TalkTV, streamed on FOX Nation in the US and aired in Australia on Sky News Australia.

Piers previously said: “A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

"This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.

After months of speculation about his next move, last September the star announced he was joining The Sun and its parent company News Corp in an unprecedented global deal.

Piers has also exacted the 'ultimate revenge' on his former bosses at ITV by poaching the best staff to come over to lead his primetime show.

The tell-it-like-it-is firebrand has hired six key production staff from the channel including Erron Gordon - his former director on GMB - to operate his series.

Joining him for the new venture are Loose Women director Ollie Gardner, who is TalkTV's deputy head of studio output, and GMB assistant editor Ben Briscoe, who is series editor of News UK’s TV content.

Vivek Sharma, an eight-year ITV Daytime veteran, will be TalkTV's executive producer, This Morning floor manager Tim Carr has also made the move, as has producer Lindsey Bowers.

Piers recently treated fans to a first look inside his state-of-the-art new TalkTV studio ahead of his telly return.

He is chomping at the bit to get back on air where he'll express strong opinions and hold robust debates.

On March 9, 2021 Piers dramatically stormed off the set after he was slated by co-star Alex Beresford for his comments towards Meghan Markle, leading him to quit the show.

At the time ITV released a statement to confirm that he had left the breakfast show.

The statement read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

The TV host got into a heated arguement about the Duchess of Sussex's claims to have had issues with her mental health.

Piers claimed he was "sickened" by Meghan for "trashing" the Royal Family as "white supremacists" during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since quitting Good Morning Britain, the show has failed to reach the ratings high he delivered, with the series beating BBC Breakfast for the first time on his final broadcast.

GMB has also struggled to find a high profile replacement for him, instead using a rotating roster of male hosts to sit alongside his former co-star Susanna Reid.

They include hosts Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, Martin Lewis, and Ed Balls.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: "Replacing Piers was always going to be tough, but no one thought that almost a year on they still wouldn’t have found anyone."

On the contrary, Piers' career has gone from strength to strength since ditching his early morning alarm call.

The new show will be a 'fearless forum' that will take on cancel culture Credit: Splash

E! News

Temptation Island and TV's Most Unconventional Dating Shows

Watch: "Temptation Island," The Dubrows' New Series & Matt's Debate. USA Network's revamped version of Temptation Island returns this Wednesday, March 16 with season four, bringing with it a whole other world of reality TV dating. The series takes four couples at a crucial time in their relationship, splits them up in two houses, and surrounds them with sexy single people to date over the course of the show.
Hello Magazine

Ralf Little sparks fan reaction after sharing heartwarming video

Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little took to his social media to share a heartwarming video with his followers – and it seems they had a strong reaction. Posting on his Instagram, the star, who plays DI Neville Parker in the show, could be seen in a clip of him in the back of a car with his beloved dog, Dora, on his lap.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Netflix receives criticism from viewers after releasing chilling trailer for Jimmy Savile documentary

Netflix's new true-crime documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story hasn't even been released yet, but has already been met with a huge backlash from viewers. The upcoming doc, which will be released on Wednesday 6 April 2022, will examine how the prolific sex offender managed to fool an entire nation for four decades. As the synopsis reads: "Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom's most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as five."
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

How can I watch the 2022 Grammy Awards?

WITH the Academy Awards over with, award show fans are gearing up for the 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony. This year, the event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and fans want to know how to watch. How can I watch the Grammy Awards...
MUSIC
The Independent

Voices: I used to be part of the online Twitter ‘mob’ – until I realised what it was doing to me

Last night, someone posted another clip from the Oscars in which comedian Amy Schumer refers to Kirsten Dunst as a “seat filler” and shoos her away. The clip went viral.Cue the outrage: “Why are Oscars hosts making fun of people’s wives?” read the top response, presumably referring to the slew of headlines about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. To which someone replied: “Why are Oscars hosts just making fun of people?”The whole thing was a set-up, of course. Poor Schumer had to confirm that – just in case offended...
INTERNET
Radar Online.com

Whoopi Goldberg Demands Royal Family Apologize For Their Colonial Past: 'Let Us Not Forget'

Whoopi Goldberg called out the royal family and implored them to apologize for their colonial past amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's week-long tour of the Caribbean. During a new appearance on The View, Goldberg spoke her mind and stated Britain "ran ram shod" over India for years and needs to take responsibility for their actions, including their role in slavery.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

