Vote for the News-Star's athlete of the week (March 21 - March 25), featuring 10 candidates

Voting is now open for the News-Star athlete of the week poll that includes eight athletes from the Monroe area.

Fans can vote for their favorite athlete until noon Thursday. The winner will be announced on Friday.

These athletes were chosen by their performance in the previous week.

Abagail Creighton, St. Fredrick softball: Creighton threw a complete game with eight strikeouts and giving up three hits in the 16-1 win over Ouachita Christian. She also struck out 12 and gave up three hits in a complete game 3-1 win over Opelousas Catholic.

Carolyn Dorris, Ouachita Christian softball: Dorris went 4-for-5, scored two runs and had two stolen bases in the 12-5 win over Oak Grove.

Trey Hawsey, West Monroe baseball: Hawsey went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run in the 6-5 win over Ruston.

Nolan Norris, West Monroe baseball: Norris went 2-for-3 with a home run, a RBI and scored two runs in the 6-5 win over Ruston.

Maddie Taylor, Sterlington softball: Taylor went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the 18-3 win against Union Parish.

J.R. Tollett, Ruston baseball: Tollett stuck out eight in six innings and went 2-for-3 with a double in the 6-5 loss to West Monroe.

Karson Trichel, Ouachita Christian baseball: Trichel threw a complete game with 10 strike outs, allowing four hits, one run and walking three batters in the 7-1 win over Evangel.

Essynce Wallace, Union Parish softball: Wallace went 2-for-4 and while in the circle struck out nine and allowed two walks and two hits in the 6-4 loss to Beekman Charter.

Zach White, Ouachita Christian baseball: White went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and his first varsity home run in the 7-1 win over Evangel.

Piper Yarbrough, St. Fredrick softball: Yarbrough went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a home run in the 16-1 win over Ouachita Christian.

The Athlete of the Week poll is comprised of athletes from all LHSAA-sanctioned sports excluding football. In the fall, that includes cross country, volleyball, cheerleading and swimming.

Going forward coaches and school administrators can submit athletes for recognition to ehernandez@thenewsstar.com.

Previous winners

Week one: Courtney McCarthy, Richwood basketball

Week two: Sarah Adams, Cedar Creek basketball

Week three: Avery Freer, West Ouachita softball

Week four: Carter Gates, Ouachita Christian baseball

Week five: Addie Bagwell, Neville softball

