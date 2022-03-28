Gregg Berhalter hails Christian Pulisic as leader of USMNT

During World Cup qualifying it's rare that a team has their entire squad available all the time. This cycle, the final round stretched across almost seven months in five different international windows, which means every team in Concacaf has to deal with fluctuating form, injuries and the staggered offseason schedules between Europe and the Americas. That's a key reason why United States men's team manager Gregg Berhalter has driven home his next-man-up mentality across the entire player pool and ensured that every player, on the roster or not, is aware of their standing within the program. He's reached deep into the player pool at times and everybody knows they could be called in at a moment's notice.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO