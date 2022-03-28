ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Was it worth it? F1 race in Saudi Arabia raises questions

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PmS4_0erytcrz00

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — When a missile flew into an oil depot close to the track hosting the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, discussions among Formula One teams and drivers switched from human rights to personal safety.

The big question: Was it safe to remain in Jiddah and compete in the second race of the F1 season after Friday’s attack about 11 kilometers (seven miles) away?

Emergency meetings were held long into the night before the decision to race was confirmed at noon on Saturday. World champion Max Verstappen won Sunday’s race but he says answers are still needed.

“About the race here, well, we had a lot of guarantees that of course we would be safe,” the Red Bull driver said. “But I think after this weekend all the drivers (will) sit together (and) will speak to F1, and of course team bosses, to see what’s happening for the future.”

The attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted the North Jiddah Bulk Plant, just southeast of the city’s international airport, where F1 fans flew in for Saudi GP.

The attack came two weeks after 81 people were put to death in Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s biggest mass execution. Even when F1 ran its inaugural event at the circuit last December, drivers expressed concerns about human rights.

Questions were asked this weekend whether lucrative deals signed with Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia — which reportedly pays $55 million per year to host the race — are worth it given everything else that can come with a race; and whether commercial interests take priority in making the final decision to host races.

And it seems like there’s a long queue to join F1, which is holding a record 23-race season. The sport’s popularity has risen with the Netflix series “Drive to Survive” and was boosted by last year’s thrilling duel for the drivers championship between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen.

“The good news is that Formula One is in a great moment, where a lot of countries would like to host,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said.

Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been accused of “sports-washing” their human rights records by using high-profile sporting events to project a favorable image of the countries.

A 10-year F1 deal signed with Qatar starts as from 2023 — after the inaugural race last year — and Bahrain’s contract was extended until 2036 .

Qatar is set to host the soccer World Cup and is under scrutiny over working conditions for migrant workers preparing the Gulf nation for kickoff on Nov. 21.

A familiar refrain is that the presence of high-profile sports events can be a force for change.

“We believe what we’re doing will have a very positive impact in the political situation,” Domenicali said.

F1 terminated its contract with Russia after Russia invaded Ukraine. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel said he wouldn’t have raced there anyway. Other drivers agreed and, during pre-season testing, they wore “No War” messages as they gathered behind a flag of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition against the Iran-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital of Sanaa in September 2014. The kingdom entered the war in Yemen in 2015 and has been internationally criticized for its airstrikes killing civilians.

Overnight airstrikes on Sanaa and Hodeida — both held by the Houthis — followed the attack by rebels on the oil depot in Jiddah.

If F1 should not be going to places that are at war, like Russia, then why go to Saudi Arabia?

“It’s different if one country invades another country, or if something is going on with terrorists,” Williams team principal Jost Capito said.

Team principals were asked on the weekend how financial factors influence decisions to stay.

“We shouldn’t shy back or shut ourselves off from these countries because of the criticism that we’re getting,” McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said. “I see the unique chance we have in sport to share this passion for Formula One, to drive this positive change.

“Not just on the economics, for the country here, but also in terms of positive change on the society.”

There has been backlash involving other events in the past, for instance Saudi Arabia came under scrutiny after buying Premier League soccer club Newcastle .

And in 2019, singer Nicki Minaj pulled out of a concert in Saudi Arabia to show support for women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.

High-profile people within F1 are aware of the ongoing questions.

“Does Saudi Arabia and some of the other Middle Eastern countries share the same values, the same culture as we do in Europe? They don’t. Are they where we want them to be? No,” Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said Saturday. “I’d rather come here and make the spotlight shine on the region so it needs to be in a better place, rather than say ‘I’m not going there, I don’t want to hear anything of it.’”

He was asked if it was appropriate racing just miles from an attack.

“For us, is it acceptable to race (near) where there is a drone rocket that is going in a petrol tank? Certainly not,” Wolff said. “But for here, within their culture, these things happen. I don’t want to say ‘Well I’m not racing,’ because I’m generally someone who wants to give people the chance to better themselves.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
KESQ

Schumacher to miss F1 race following crash in Saudi Arabia

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Mick Schumacher will not compete in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following his hard crash in Formula One qualifying. Schumacher crashed Saturday and was airlifted to a hospital for further examination before returning to his hotel. Haas F1 ruled Schumacher out of Sunday’s race and the American team said it would field just one car. Schumacher turned 23 earlier this week and the German is the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher. Haas said it would field only one car on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jost Capito
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Andreas Seidl
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1 Race#Bahrain#Jiddah#Ap#Red Bull#Houthi
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MassLive.com

Saudi Arabia GP qualifying: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch F1 racing

F1 returns to Jeddah this weekend as we get set for qualifying for the 2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The second race 2022 Formula 1 calendar comes with a lot of intrigue following a triumphant 1-2 win from Ferrari, with Charles LeClerc getting the win. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Red Bull after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both failed to finish due to car troubles. We’ll see Saturday whether teams have worked out the issues and who will be fastest as we get going in Jeddah. Saturday’s coverage will air on TV via ESPN2. Fans can also stream coverage via fuboTV, which has a free trial.
WORLD
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy