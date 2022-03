TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been a cold winter, as we’ve discussed in the past few weeks, but we’ve seen signs of the weather beginning to turn the corner. last Saturday, we saw temperatures soar into the 60s, and 2 weeks ago we saw highs soar into the 60s for 3 days in a row. Now, it looks like this trend will be slated to continue over this coming week - and it looks like it’s here to stay for a while.

