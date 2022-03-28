ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFD: 9 residents displaced after apartment fire at Castlewood Townhomes Monday morning

By Bailey Wright
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Fire officials say nine residents have been displaced and one treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at Castlewood Townhomes early Monday morning. The fire occurred in the area of 885 Castlewood Blvd. around 2:28...

