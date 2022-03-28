CFD: 9 residents displaced after apartment fire at Castlewood Townhomes Monday morning

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Fire-Rescue along with mutual aid responded to a fire at apartments on Kalmia Avenue in Boulder Friday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Boulder Fire-Rescue tweet, crews received reports of the fire close to 5 a.m. Firefighters were in the 2800 block of Kalmia Ave, where at least 15 firefighter units where on scene battling a large fire at a multi-story complex. Boulder Fire-Rescue is currently on scene of an active structure fire at 2880 Kalmia Ave. Please avoid the area while we work on the fire. Media can stage at Diagonal Plaza at 2850 Iris Ave. #alert #boulderfirerescue pic.twitter.com/QFvZtELMdR — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) March 25, 2022 All residents were evacuated, and no injures were reported. The fire department confirmed 24 families were displaced, and American Red Cross was providing assistance. The scene remained active as of 10 a.m. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO