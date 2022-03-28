The Lions will be featured on Hard Knocks in 2022
Get ready to see a lot more of the Detroit Lions this offseason. The Lions will be the featured team on the HBO series Hard Knocks in 2022.
The Lions were announced as the subject for the behind-the-scenes production at the NFL owner’s meeting on Monday. They were one of three teams who were eligible without any rights of refusal, and the league believes the Lions are the most marketable subject for the annual documentary series.
Lions team president Rod Wood offered his reaction, via Tim Twentyman on Twitter,
“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions.”
From the NFL’s press release,
HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League with HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS. The five-episode season debuts TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) with additional hour-long episodes debuting subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the September 6 season finale. The first sports-based reality series, and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on TV, will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
