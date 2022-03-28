Governor Ivey releases new TV ad

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The reelection campaign for Governor Kay Ivey today released their most recent TV ad of the 2022 Republican primary election campaign cycle. The ad follows up on Governor Ivey’s wildly popular...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awarded low-income households with $11.1 million in grants to help with water service costs statewide. According to a release from the governor’s office, the grants will enable community service agencies to aid with residential water services for low-income households in all 67 counties.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) – A new poll, commissioned by Alabama Daily News and Gray Television, shows Gov. Kay Ivey has grown her lead in the Republican primary since a similar poll was taken in August. Asked who they would vote for if the election was held today, 46.1% of...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey assigned $30 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to create COVID recovery grants for rural hospitals. The program is an initiative of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature to supply Alabama’s rural hospitals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
Alabama, in a sudden reversal, will allow an Oneonta man to keep his personalized license plate that slams President Joe Biden. The state even apologized for its original effort to take back the plate. Nathan Kirk, owner of Blount County Tactical gun store, personalized his license plate with the acronym...
Retiring Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has long been known and praised for “bringing home the bacon” to his home state with financial influence and support from Mobile to Huntsville. On the campaign trail seeking to fill Shelby’s seat and running against Shelby’s former chief of staff, U.S....
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that almost $312 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds have been allocated to Alabama for recovery from Hurricanes Sally and Zeta, which battered the coastal areas of the state in fall 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and...
Alabama legislators have once again introduced a lottery proposal that would give voters the opportunity to choose whether or not Alabama can have a lottery. It is one of the only states in the union not to have a lottery. They do this every year. I write about it every...
COLUMBUS — “I say we can bring Ohio back,” former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley states in his first television ad, part of a campaign that repeatedly emphasizes the “comeback” he says his city has experienced and Ohio will experience if he is elected governor.
(Des Moines, IA) — A state panel will meet later this (Tuesday) morning to review challenges to the nominating forms for EIGHT candidates for primary elections in June, including an incumbent who’s seeking an 11th term in office. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and five other candidates face challenges based on the signatures on their nominating petitions. The State Objection Panel is being asked to decide whether some of the people who signed the documents actually live in the areas where candidates had to collect signatures. The attorney general is one of the three members of the review panel, so it’s likely the lieutenant governor will take his place when Miller’s case is reviewed. In 2018, a Republican running for governor was booted from the ballot after several duplicate signatures were found.
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Orange Beach on April 28 for a formal ribbon cutting for The Launch, Baldwin County’s new boat launch park on the Intracoastal Waterway on the west side of the toll bridge. County Engineer Joey Nunnally...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The campaign for the U-S Senate seat in Missouri is already heating up. And, it’s triggered a question for Fact Finders; “Why don’t you edit campaign ads that are misleading or false? Or at least put a disclaimer on them?”. A Vicki Hartzler...
Comments / 0