Governor Ivey releases new TV ad

(Des Moines, IA) — A state panel will meet later this (Tuesday) morning to review challenges to the nominating forms for EIGHT candidates for primary elections in June, including an incumbent who’s seeking an 11th term in office. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and five other candidates face challenges based on the signatures on their nominating petitions. The State Objection Panel is being asked to decide whether some of the people who signed the documents actually live in the areas where candidates had to collect signatures. The attorney general is one of the three members of the review panel, so it’s likely the lieutenant governor will take his place when Miller’s case is reviewed. In 2018, a Republican running for governor was booted from the ballot after several duplicate signatures were found.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO