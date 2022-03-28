ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Natasha Leggero and Chef Ludo Lefebvre preview 'Rat in the Kitchen'

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — Mix one part celebrity chef, one part hilarious comedian,...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Eats

Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen Is a Haven for Chefs Cast Out From Fame

For the first eight years of Bravo's Top Chef, as soon as you heard Padma Lakshmi say, "Please pack your knives and go," your time on the series was up, and you went home. Eliminated chefs were allowed, however, to come back and audition to serve as sous chefs to the two (or three) finalists for their last meal. All eliminated chefs were also invited to dine at the finale meal. I used to fantasize about being just good enough to get on the show and go home in the first episode, just so I could come back and eat the extraordinary finale meal.
TV SHOWS
KGET 17

Contestants must deal with a ‘Rat in the Kitchen’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hearing the phrase “rat in the kitchen” is enough to send shivers up your spine unless it is in connection with the Pixar movie “Ratatouille.” Now, there’s a second reason to be less put off by hearing those words as “Rat in the Kitchen” is the name of a new reality competition show scheduled to launch at 9 p.m. March 31 on the cable channel TBS.
PETS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Amy Carlson Left the Show

A few seasons ago, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg’s character saw his on-screen wife Amy Carlson leave the show. Why did she do it?. Carlson played Linda Reagan opposite Wahlberg’s own Danny Reagan. The actress added a solid character to the show itself. Blue Bloods had a great storyline going. So, what gives? We get a little insight from CBR.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Leggero
Person
Ludo Lefebvre
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Lowe’s Sons: Meet The Actor’s Two Kids, John & Matthew

The ‘Brat Pack’ member is the proud papa of two amazing children. Meet Rob’s sons John and Matthew here!. Rob Lowe has had a massively successful career in Hollywood, starting off as a member of the “Brat Pack” with such iconic 1980s films as The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. He later scored a new legion of fans with his comedic roles in Tommy Boy and Parks and Recreation. Along the way, he even picked up an Emmy nomination for his work in the TV drama The West Wing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rat In The Kitchen#Celebrity Chef#Tbs
CinemaBlend

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Discusses The Moment She Knew It Was Over For Kate And Toby

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “The Hill.”. The final Big Three Trilogy continued with This Is Us’ latest episode, “The Hill,” and this week was all about our Katie girl — well, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) to be exact. Fans have known that “KaToby” is headed for divorce, and it’s been hard to watch the cracks grow larger in their relationship so far this season. This episode didn’t deal the death blow to the marriage, as we know from a flash-forward that an accident involving little Jack and the family’s smoker will be involved, but the couple seemed to hit the point of no return.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Wife: Everything to Know About Alex Niedbalski & Their 14 Year Marriage

Wanda Sykes and her wife Alex Niedbalski have been married for over a decade. Find out everything you need to know about the comedian’s wife here!. Wanda Sykes, 58, has been a comedy icon for nearly 30 years. After making her standup debut in the late 1980s, Wanda moved to New York to pursue comedy and eventually was hired to be a writer for The Chris Rock Show in the 90s. Since that time, she’s gone on to many accomplishments of her own, including a number of comedy specials and TV and movie roles. Since the mid-2000s, Wanda has had her wife Alex Niedbalski by her side. While Alex may not be a comedian like Wanda, she’s super supportive of her wife. Find out everything you need to know about her here!
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

WeCrashed: What’s the link between Gwyneth Paltrow and Rebekah Neumann in the WeWork drama?

WeCrashed, the drama about WeWork starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, arrived on Apple TV on 18 March.Leto plays the company’s co-founder, Adam Neumann, with Hathaway portraying his wife Rebekah. The eight-episode series chronicles the “meteoric rise and equally dramatic fall” of the co-working space start-up company and is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.The series follows the couple as they work towards building a new future, and depicts how Adam takes over the spotlight and edges out Rebekah.An interesting twist in the story that Rebekah is the first cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow. Rebekah’s father, Bob,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HollywoodLife

Olivia Rodrigo’s Boyfriend History: From Joshua Bassett To Today

Ever since the smash hit ‘Driver’s License’ came out, fans have been obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo’s dating life. Here’s details on the men that Olivia has dated. Olivia Rodrigo does not hold back about her personal life in her music. The 19-year-old superstar rose to fame thanks to her hit breakup anthem “Driver’s License.” Just like Taylor Swift, Olivia writes about her love life in her lyrics, although she leaves many details — including her partner’s identity — open-ended. Still, fans have come to the conclusion that Olivia’s relationship with fellow performer Joshua Bassett inspired her debut album Sour. Olivia was in a relationship before and after she dated Joshua, 21. Here’s everything to know about Olivia’s dating history and the men she’s loved.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Jermaine Love and Lance Gross also star.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Says Kate and Toby Split Will ‘Get Heated’ as Heartbreaking Divorce Plays Out on Final Episodes

Don't put the tissues away yet. Chrissy Metz warned Us Weekly that Kate and Toby still have some more heartbreaking moments to come on This Is Us season 6. Metz, 41, spoke exclusively to Us at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party about the couple's inevitable split. Though the March 22 episode of […]
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

‘This Is Us’: Kate Makes San Francisco Travel Plans With Toby in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The final season of This Is Us has been paving a bumpy path for doomed couple Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), but it’s not from lack of effort. In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the show’s forthcoming episode, “The Hill,” the husband and wife duo pack up their things and head out after an eventful Pearson family thanksgiving at the cabin. While Kate’s brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) wave them on, Kate and Toby talk their next moves.
TV SERIES
Fightful

Wrestlers React To Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a GI Jane joke. Wrestling feuds have started under more normal circumstances. Following the incident at the Oscars, wrestlers took to social media to post their reactions. Fans can learn more about the slap by clicking here.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy