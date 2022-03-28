Jennings Walk-Off Lifts Sooners To 3-1 Victory Over Bears

We were just marveling at all the run-rule victories the Sooners softball team was piling up this season on Saturday and expected more of the same on Sunday, but the Baylor Bears were not going down without a fight.

The game remained scoreless in the sixth inning before a sac fly brought a run home for the Bears, giving them a 1-0 lead on the undefeated Sooners.

Down to their final out in the seventh inning, OU had two runners on base with Tiare Jennings stepping up to bat to save the undefeated season, and she did.

Jennings smashed one over the fences and brought all the runners home, giving the Sooners a walk-off 3-1 win.