MCKINNEY, Texas — As it so often goes in American life, the trouble began when someone wanted to speak to the manager. Late last fall, a man wearing a McKinney City shirt and driving a white pickup truck approached a local Walmart. He said he was a city employee and wanted to talk to management about the campaign signs of one Paul Chabot, a Republican candidate in the race to be the area’s next representative in Texas’ House of Representatives. Chabot’s signs, according to the Walmart visitor, did not comply with code, and his office needed to be contacted about taking them down.

