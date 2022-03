NEW BRITAIN – The city of New Britain has launched a new updated website which allows residents to find news and information about city events and departments. The website allows for a more functional system for residents. The site includes information on the city departments, boards and commission meetings, links to the city’s social media accounts and an updated news and events section. In an interview with the Herald, Mayor Erin Stewart said the goal was to provide residents with a platform that provides relevant and timely information.

