Inside Jada Pinkett Smith’s heartbreaking alopecia battle before Will SLAPPED Chris Rock for joke about her bald head

JADA Pinkett Smith has been open about her heartbreaking alopecia battle that has left her hairless.

The 50-year-old’s health battle took center stage after her husband Will Smith SLAPPED Chris Rock for a joke about her bald head.

Jada has been open about her alopecia for years Credit: Instagram/@ jadapinkettsmith

The health condition took center stage after Chris made fun of Jada's bald head Credit: AMPAS 2022

During the Oscars on Sunday, Chris, 57, poked fun at Jada’s bald head while presenting the Best Documentary category.

"Jada, I love you, G. I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," Chris tried to joke.

Demi Moore famously shaved her head for her role in the 1997 movie.

However, Jada has been struggling with hair loss for years and shaved her head in July 2021.

While Jada was seen rolling her eyes at the joke, Will, 53, also took offense and stormed the stage before hitting the presenter with a right hook.

After the confrontation, a stunned Chris said: "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

When the video restarted, Will looked furious, as he yelled at the comedian: "Leave my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth."

Minutes later, Will was back on-stage as he emotionally accepted the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard.

Jada's alopecia is clearly no laughing matter, while the actress has been open about the condition in the past.

Alopecia is an autoimmune condition that causes rapid hair loss in the scalp, eyebrows and eyelashes.

Will slapped Chris after he made fun of Jada Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Jada made it clear the joke was no laughing matter Credit: Getty

'TERRIFYING'

Jada first revealed her battle with alopecia in 2018 during an episode of Red Table Talk.

She said at the time: "A lot of people have been asking why I've been wearing turbans. Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it."

Jada added that it "was terrifying" when she first began to lose her hair.

"I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?'" she recalled.

"It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."

Jada revealed her diagnosis in 2018 Credit: Getty

TAKING STEROIDS

Also in 2018, Jada revealed she was taking steroids to help with her hair loss.

According to People, Jada said on an episode of Red Table Talk that she spoke to numerous experts that “don’t know why” her hair loss was occurring.

She added that she did “every kind of test there is to have.”

The star later took to Instagram to share her plans, saying: “I’m getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping, but not curing, but they seem to be helping, but I’m open to other ideas."

While showing off her shorter hairstyle, Jada continued: “I just want to say a thank you to everyone for all the outreach, from all the doctors and all the holistic practitioners, who have been reaching out to me for this head of mine, I appreciate it so much.

“And I’m taking into a lot of consideration all the recommendations that are coming my way.”

Jada revealed she was taking steroids for the condition Credit: Getty

SHAVING IT OFF

Years later in July 2021, Jada revealed that her daughter Willow, 21, influenced her to shave her head as the hair loss continued.

While sharing a photo of the mother-daughter duo with freshly shaved heads, Jada wrote: "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the pair for the decision.

One Instagram user wrote: "Radiant and Beautiful with or without hair."

She shaved her head in July 2021 Credit: Getty

EMBRACING CHANGE

Jada later revealed she has embraced her bald head in an Instagram video posted in December 2021.

In the clip, the actress rubbed her shaved head as she said: "At this point I can only laugh. Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day... look at this line right here."

After she pointed out a bald mark, she continued: "It just showed up like that and this is gonna be a little more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I'd just share it so y'all not asking any questions."

Jada then said she'll put "rhinestones" to make a "crown" on top of the bald spot.

Alongside the video, she wrote: "Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!"

Fans have watched the actress' style change over the years Credit: EPA

Jada said she's learned to laugh at the situation Credit: Instagram/@ jadapinkettsmith