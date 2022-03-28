ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Life-threatening’ flooding warning issued and residents urged to shelter as ‘significant’ storm soaks the West coast

By Claire Wallace
 21 hours ago

A WARNING over "life-threatening" flooding has been issued and residents are urged to stay at home ahead of a "significant" storm on the West coast.

The Office of Emergency Management in California's Santa Barbara County issued the warning on Monday morning as they told residents to seek higher ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvN9H_0eryqz2500
Radar of storms that could be sweeping the west coast March 28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1vPk_0eryqz2500
The wreckage of a home in New Orleans on March 24 Credit: Getty

It comes as the National Weather Service predicts more storms heading in this week throughout western and southern states.

Los Angeles is bracing itself for a "significant storm event" that will cause a change in atmospheric pressure, leading to more rainfall throughout the west coast.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact Los Angeles through the day on Monday.

Last week, Texas and Louisiana were hit with huge tornadoes that killed two people, destroyed hundreds of buildings, and left residents shaken up and injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mHbz_0eryqz2500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0Hl6_0eryqz2500

And it seems like many states haven't seen the last of the season's severe weather just yet.

Between March 27 and March 28, some areas in California are expected to receive 1-3 inches of rain.

And at higher elevations, in California's mountainous regions, that rain might turn to snow.

Due to the predicted heavy rains, Santa Barbara County, California has issued a flood warning for residents.

"SHELTER IN PLACE. Potential for life-threatening flooding and debris flows," they posted on their Twitter.

"Residents are advised to stay inside and go to the innermost room in their home or to higher ground such as a second floor."

For flood warnings, shelter in place means to both go inside a structure and move to higher ground, especially if you live at sea level.

This low atmospheric pressure from California will move to the central United States on March 29 and 30.

Right now, the National Weather Service has put Missouri, Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma under a severe storm warning beginning Tuesday.

And on Wednesday, these storms could move further south, impacting Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Right now the Weather Service is predicting some of the worst weather to hit New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kc6wk_0eryqz2500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5ZUt_0eryqz2500

It comes only days after one person was killed and many homes destroyed in a devastating tornado.

The Weather Service has noted that between March 21 and 23, states in the south and southeast regions saw a total of 64 confirmed tornadoes.

A woman in Kentucky observes her damaged neighborhood after a tornado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kdLU_0eryqz2500
A destroyed New Orleans neighborhood after a March 23 tornado touched down

Comments / 0

#Flood#Louisiana#Alabama#New Orleans#Extreme Weather#Twitter
