ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kemper, Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kemper; Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Kemper County in east central Mississippi Southeastern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Little Rock, or 13 miles northeast of Newton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Herbert Springs and House around 235 PM CDT. Liberty and Damascus around 245 PM CDT. Bluff Springs around 250 PM CDT. De Kalb around 300 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Webster, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Montgomery; Oktibbeha; Webster; Winston The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Choctaw County in central Mississippi Western Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Eastern Attala County in central Mississippi Central Winston County in east central Mississippi Central Webster County in north central Mississippi Southeastern Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 123 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Vaiden to Hesterville to near Thomastown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Poplar Creek around 135 PM CDT. Smyrna around 140 PM CDT. Zama around 145 PM CDT. Ackerman and Chester around 155 PM CDT. Eupora and Reform around 200 PM CDT. Mathiston and Sherwood around 205 PM CDT. Louisville, Maben, Mcmillan and Clarkson around 210 PM CDT. Millcreek around 215 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include Mccool, Walthall, Ethel, French Camp, Sturgis and Weir. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:42:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 12:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 826 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward and north shores of Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Hanalei, Wailua Homesteads, Alakai Swamp Trails, Wainiha, Wailua, Haena, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Kalihiwai, Wailua River State Park, Puhi, Hanamaulu and Kealia. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1130 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Washington Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
City
Pearl River, LA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
State
Washington State
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Holmes; Jackson; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY CALHOUN ESCAMBIA GULF HOLMES JACKSON OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Shelby County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 339 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Hill, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Troy, Piqua, Covington, Pleasant Hill, Fletcher, Lockington, Farrington and Ballou. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 71 and 87. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Jackson, Ouachita, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for north central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Jackson; Ouachita; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caldwell Parish in north central Louisiana Southeastern Jackson Parish in north central Louisiana Ouachita Parish in north central Louisiana Northeastern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 719 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Jonesboro, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Jonesboro, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Richwood, Chatham, Dodson, Eros, Sikes, Drew, Fondale, Vixen, Bosco, Hudson, Folksville, Cheniere, Mineral Springs and Caderville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#River Falls#Extreme Weather#Washington Forecast
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Menominee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet and rain at times. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Alger, Delta and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orleans; St. Bernard A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD AND ORLEANS PARISHES At 732 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Arabi, or near Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near East New Orleans around 740 PM CDT. New Orleans around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 238 and 255. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ice accumulations could produce some damage to trees and power lines. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lauderdale, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Newton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWTON AND NORTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Little Rock, or 14 miles east of Prospect, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Newton and northwestern Lauderdale Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ALLEGHENY GREENE WASHINGTON IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BEAVER IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA MARION MONONGALIA WETZEL IN THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA BROOKE HANCOCK MARSHALL OHIO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, CANONSBURG, FAIRMONT, FOLLANSBEE, MONACA, MORGANTOWN, MOUNDSVILLE, NEW MARTINSVILLE, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBURG, WEIRTON, WELLSBURG, AND WHEELING.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Scott; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JASPER...NEWTON...NORTHERN SMITH AND SCOTT COUNTIES At 219 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Steele to 6 miles southeast of White Oak, moving east at 35 mph. A Tornado Warning also remains in effect until 300 PM for portions of Smith County and for portions of Newton County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Forest, Newton, Prospect, Harperville, Lawrence, Decatur, Homewood, Stratton, Roberts, Pulaski, Steele, Hillsboro, Pineville, White Oak, Conehatta, Burns, Little Rock, Polkville, Lake and Sebastopol. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Sanilac; St. Clair Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Sanilac, eastern Lapeer and St. Clair Counties through 745 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester to near New Baltimore to 15 miles south of Harsens Island. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near New Baltimore around 655 PM EDT. Richmond, Almont and Dryden around 700 PM EDT. St. Clair and Algonac around 705 PM EDT. Capac and Emmett around 710 PM EDT. Marysville around 715 PM EDT. Port Huron, Yale and Melvin around 720 PM EDT. Lakeport around 725 PM EDT. Peck around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Anchorville, North Street, Goodland Township, Lynn Township, Amador, Brockway, Fort Gratiot, Avoca, Burnside and Fargo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 11:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.5 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 28.9 Thu 7 PM 29.4 27.7 22.0 29.5 7 AM 3/25
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. * WHERE...South Pass. * WHEN...Through 230 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. South Pass could briefly become slick and hazardous.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TENSAS...WESTERN MADISON...RICHLAND AND FRANKLIN PARISHES At 1026 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Swartz to near Mangham to 7 miles south of Wisner, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mangham, Start and Archibald around 1030 AM CDT. Rayville around 1035 AM CDT. Holly Ridge and Bakers around 1045 AM CDT. Delhi and Newlight around 1050 AM CDT. Waverly and Warden around 1055 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gilbert and Baskin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Farm ground along east bank begins to flood. At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall to 14.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 16.9 Thu 7 PM 16.3 15.6 15.2 Cresting
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: St. Tammany A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH...NORTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pearl River, or near Slidell, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Stennis Space Center around 825 PM CDT. Picayune around 835 PM CDT. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 265 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 12 between mile markers 83 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 10. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy