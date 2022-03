The Eifman Ballet canceles May performances in Chicago, citing. "COVID-19 restrictions for international travel and the current geopolitical climate" With the pandemic seeming to be winding down or at least under control, many establishments have been reopened and some activites are being held for the first time in two years or more. Theater goers in Chicago have been particularly excited as the cities theaters and local and visiting performance groups have started scheduling upcoming shows.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO