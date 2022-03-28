ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week poll by Babcock Ranch for March 21-26

By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News
 20 hours ago

It's time to vote for Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for March 7-12.

More: See who won the NDN Athlete of the Week for March 7-12 sponsored by Babcock Ranch

Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by area coaches during the week. Voting begins at 10 a.m. Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Coaches can email scores to sports@news-press.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 10:30 p.m. Voting is restricted to once per device an hour.

CLICK HERE to see this week's poll:

Baseball

Matt Geller, Gulf Coast : Pitched a complete-game shutout against then-undefeated Naples, allowing just two hits across seven innings. Geller then went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead home run and a double with an RBI against Canterbury.

Softball

Gabby Rascher, Naples : Went 2-for-3 with a run scored in a 9-2 win over Gulf Coast to remain undefeated.

Boys Lacrosse

Colin Laughrey, Barron Collier : Had three goals and four assists in a 15-3 win over Immokalee.

Girls Lacrosse

Annabelle Cialone, Barron Collier : Netted 14 goals, added one assist, and finished with six ground balls, leading the Cougars to three wins over Immokalee, Lely, and Tampa Catholic.

Boys Track and Field

Josh Gulapa, St. John Neumann : Won first in the 110-meter hurdles, along with placing second in the 300-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump at the Jim Smith Invitational at Golden Gate.

Girls Track and Field

Sonia Lountchenko, Palmetto Ridge : Brought home a fourth-place finish in the 3200-meter run, competing in the Guy Thomas Memorial Classic at Dunbar.

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin . For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

