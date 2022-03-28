ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ set for only slight output target increase despite Ukraine -sources

By Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar, Rowena Edwards
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAEDE_0erypb8600

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will likely stick to plans for a modest increase in oil output in May, several sources close to the group said, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from the United States and other consumers for more supply.

Several consuming nations including the United States have urged producers to raise their output by more as crude prices have surged, hitting their highest since 2008 this month at over $139 a barrel.

But major OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have held back on increasing their production targets, while OPEC+, a group that includes Russia, has steered clear of the topic of Ukraine. read more

OPEC+ has boosted output targets by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August 2021. From May 1, that monthly target increase will rise slightly to 432,000 bpd.

The increase is not a concession to consuming countries asking for more oil, but comes after internal recalculations of reference production levels, effectively higher baselines for Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE and Kuwait.

Sources have said Riyadh has conditioned any increase in supply beyond what it has agreed with OPEC+ on more Western support in its war in Yemen and security guarantees over an Iranian nuclear deal. read more

Seven OPEC+ sources told Reuters the group would most likely stick to the plan for May, with one of them saying Saudi Arabia's reluctance to agree a bigger hike also reflected its aim to not endanger cooperation on oil policy with Moscow.

"The Saudis are careful," the source said. "They don't want to hike oil output above plan in order not to show they are against Russia."

A Russian oil source said Russia did not expect OPEC+ to raise its planned increase for May and "hopes for OPEC+ partners' support."

While OPEC+ has increased its output target each month, production has not met those targets as some members struggle with capacity constraints, and this has been a factor underpinning prices.

OPEC+ missed its target by 1.1 million bpd in February, according to the International Energy Agency.

The baseline changes taking effect in May were agreed in July 2021 and add a total of 1.632 million bpd to the reference production - the level from which output is adjusted - of Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Iraq and Kuwait.

In an August 2021 article in OPEC's magazine, OPEC Bulletin, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted as saying the monthly output hikes would increase to 432,000 bpd to reflect the revised baseline levels.

One of the OPEC+ sources said the group was discussing whether the new baselines would further affect the deal although no decision had been made yet.

Reporting by Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar, Maha El Dahan and Rowena Edwards Editing by Jason Neely, Simon Webb and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oil tumbles below $100 a barrel

US oil prices tumbled below $100 a barrel on Monday, unwinding a significant chunk of the recent spike caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oil plunged more than 8%, touching a low of $99.76 a barrel. That means oil has lost almost roughly quarter of its value since touching a near 14-year high of $130.50 a barrel on March 6.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Western#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Soar On Saudi, Russian Supply Fears

Oil prices soared Monday as a weekend attack on Saudi facilities and discussions among European Union members over banning Russian crude raised concerns about global supplies. Top producer Saudi Arabia warned that Yemeni rebel attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities pose a "direct threat" to global supplies, while Baltic states indicated they would favor an embargo of Russian crude in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

U.S. undermines its own policies on Venezuela, Saudi Arabia in bid to replace Russian oil

The United States and its allies have been trying to cripple the Russian economy following its invasion of Ukraine by cutting off its oil and natural gas industry, which makes up 36 percent of Russia’s total economy. This massive supply is particularly crucial to Europe, which is dependent on Russian gas for energy, so the West is now scrambling for alternatives. The rush comes as gas prices are soaring, adding urgency to identifying other energy supplies. But as countries across the world seek to divest from Russia, they should not bend toward other dictatorships with questionable human rights records in a misguided effort to fill the void.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

A mixed start for stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday as gains for some big technology companies are offset by weakness in energy stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%. Crude oil prices sank about 7% as China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and its financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields eased back after shooting higher this month.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish sharply lower as meeting of world leaders yields no new oil sanctions on Russia

Oil futures fell sharply on Thursday, as world leaders meeting to discuss actions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine didn't mention any new sanctions on Russian oil. "NATO members are not throwin' away a shot at ratcheting the pressure against Russia right now," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. However, "they will take time before they have to resort to an oil embargo on Russia." The U.S. has already banned imports of Russian energy, and the U.K. has said it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russian Weekly Oil Exports Drop

Only a handful of nations, including the U.S. and the U.K., have imposed explicit bans on imports of Russian oil. — Russia’s oil exports shriveled by more than a quarter in the week March 17-23 compared with the prior week, according to industry data. The country’s average daily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Remain Highly Volatile

Brent crude oil prices remain highly volatile. That’s what analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone on Friday, adding that Brent prices had fluctuated between $100 per barrel and $140 per barrel over recent weeks. In the note, the...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy