Tributes pour in for Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died just head of their Lollapalooza Brasil concert and Grammy Awards performance. Taylor Hawkins has died at 50 years old, as confirmed by the band’s rep to Variety. His cause of death is currently unknown but his passing was undeniably unexpected as the Foo Fighters had a number of gigs lined up. They were slated to perform in Bogotá, Colombia, for the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday, March 25, followed by Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday. It was also just announced that the Foo Fighters were supposed to perform at the Grammys on April 3.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO