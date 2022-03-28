ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tributes pour in for Taylor Hawkins

fox5dc.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters for 25 years and best friend...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Dave Grohl
HollywoodLife

Taylor Hawkins: 5 Things About The Foo Fighters Drummer Dead At 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died just head of their Lollapalooza Brasil concert and Grammy Awards performance. Taylor Hawkins has died at 50 years old, as confirmed by the band’s rep to Variety. His cause of death is currently unknown but his passing was undeniably unexpected as the Foo Fighters had a number of gigs lined up. They were slated to perform in Bogotá, Colombia, for the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday, March 25, followed by Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday. It was also just announced that the Foo Fighters were supposed to perform at the Grammys on April 3.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#Rock Band#South American

Comments / 0

Community Policy