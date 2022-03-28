FSHS Talking Tigers Place Second in Parsons Sweep

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Youth rugby is growing in Wichita. The Wichita Junior Barbarians Rugby Club held its first home tournament on Saturday at Harrison Park. From flag to tackle, players range in age from third grade to high school. Teams from Oklahoma and Texas came out to compete. Dave Farris, a team official, says if you or someone you know is interested in rugby, the team is always looking for players.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO