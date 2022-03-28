FSHS Talking Tigers Place Second in Parsons Sweep

GODDARD, Kan.—Hutch High Baseball opens the Spring 2022 season on the road at Goddard Eisenhower with a double-header beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29th. Road games can be heard on hutchpost.com with pregame beginning at 3:55 p.m. Home games will be streamed on the NFHS Network Hutch High Channel.
Junction City Lady Jays competed in an invitational at Salina South on Thursday. Coach Beth Schlesener said the team was well prepared but finished seventh out of eight squads. There were quite a few personal records for the Lady Jay swimmers. "A lot of kids were swimming strokes that they had swam before, so it went pretty well I think."
MCPHERSON – One overtime goal in overtime kept the 2021 McPherson girls soccer team from playing for a state championship and that is motivating a hunger for the 2022 team to make that final step this spring. “We were just one goal away from defeating Bishop Miege in overtime...
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fans stormed "Mass Street" in Lawrence, Kansas, Sunday afternoon to celebrate the University of Kansas Jayhawks win over Miami in the Elite 8. The Jayhawks are now headed to the Final Four round of the March Madness tournament.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fans couldn’t wait to celebrate KU’s fourth final four appearance under Bill Self. “We saw everyone starting to run and we decided to join in too and everyone just got into a huge cloud and started cheering and screaming, it was so fun,” said one KU fan.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Youth rugby is growing in Wichita. The Wichita Junior Barbarians Rugby Club held its first home tournament on Saturday at Harrison Park. From flag to tackle, players range in age from third grade to high school. Teams from Oklahoma and Texas came out to compete. Dave Farris, a team official, says if you or someone you know is interested in rugby, the team is always looking for players.
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU students gathered in Allen Fieldhouse Sunday night to welcome the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region champions back home. The doors to Allen Fieldhouse opened at 8 p.m. but the team did not arrive until after 10 p.m. Fans still made plenty of noise when they finally showed up. “I’m just glad to be […]
PITTSBURG - Fort Hays State fell short against Pittsburg State in game two of an MIAA series on Saturday by a score of 10-5. The Gorillas took the lead early and kept their distance from the Tigers to take the contest despite a late rally by the Tigers. Tiger starting...
Kansas Wesleyan Men's Tennis opened its Kansas Conference schedule on Friday with a 7-0 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan at The Pines Tennis Courts in Salina. KWU swept the doubles matches to win the doubles point. Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan) and Alex Sherer (FR/Rossville) beat Jose Catala and Jorge Catala Ortiz 6-3 at No. 1; Bryce Ware (FR/Amarillo, Texas) and Garrison Wright (FR/Maize) beat Logan Reece and Clement Martin 6-2 at No. 2 and Luke Craft (FR/Manhattan) and Braeden Lewis (FR/Edmond, Okla.) beat Brenner McDougal and Adam Spencer 6-0 at No. 3.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Massachusetts St. - the locals call it Mass St. - is a popular spot for University of Kansas students and fans to celebrate the biggest wins by the Jayhawks basketball team. In preparation for another party that could happen this weekend and next week, the City of Lawrence is closing Mass St. to traffic during KU’s games.
The Seaman boys and girls bowling programs both won 5A state titles this year. In total, five Topeka-area teams and three individuals represented local schools at the state tournament. Here's who was named to the All-City Bowling teams. Boys. 1st team. Alec Granger, Topeka High. Ethan Burns, Seaman. Jack Easum,...
