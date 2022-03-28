ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota's Badass New Hot Hatch Is Coming This Week

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota has an onslaught of cool new cars coming. We're still waiting for the new TNGA-F platform-based 4Runner and Tacoma and some awesome-looking electric vehicles. But one long-awaited Toyota product will arrive this week. Toyota confirmed a March 31st at 9:30 PM launch for the long-teased GR Corolla hot...

24/7 Wall St.

15 Cars That Cost More Used Than New

Cars are often considered poor investments and supposedly start losing value the moment they roll off the lot. However, the pandemic has reshaped the used car market, like just about everything else. Many prospective car buyers have been forced into the pre-owned market because there is a shortage of new cars and buying lightly used […]
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Ram May Come After Ford and Chevy with 2 New Small Pickups

We've heard rumors and speculation for some time that Ram might be building a smaller pickup. After all, GM and Ford have both brought back midsize trucks in recent years, and Ford just debuted a new compact unibody truck with the Maverick. But Ram has thus far stood firm, with their smallest truck being the full-size Ram 1500. Reports from South America indicate that may be about to change.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Brings EV Charging To The Masses

Without question, one of the biggest things holding EVs back right now is a lack of charging options. Sure, Tesla has its Supercharger network, but the rest of the world is beginning to lag behind. Now, brands are putting more and more into their own charging solutions. Volvo just announced a partnership with Starbucks and Chargepoint to increase its charging network. Now, Toyota is also partnering with Chargepoint.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dependable Car in America

Many people cannot buy the car they would like to own for different reasons. But if they could, some would likely consider Kia, the most dependable car in America. (These, on the other hand, are cars Americans don’t want to buy.) The main reason people cannot buy the car they want is that auto inventory […]
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
Motorious

Neglected 1970 Hemi ‘Cuda Barn Find Is A Sad Sight

It’s not in a barn, but it’s definitely of barn find quality. YouTube channel Streamline Builds isn’t huge, but it has some interesting car videos. Perhaps the highlight of the whole channel is a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda barn find. At least the way it’s presented, two guys in classic Chevy Camaros are cruising along some country backroads and happen upon one of the most coveted Mopar muscle cars ever made.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Where Is The Very First Ford Mustang?

After over 60 years of production, the Ford Mustang has become America’s favorite pony car but what happened to the first one ever made?. The Ford Mustang was an instant success in America because of its ability to combine a muscle car's incredible power and style with the lightweight chassis of a European sports coupe. While many American car enthusiasts think of the 'Stang as a muscle car, we all know that this thing was the start of something far more significant. That car sparked the pony car wars, eventually gaining the title of America's favorite performance car for nearly six decades. With such an incredible origin story, it is a ton of fun to look back on the past of this iconic pony car, but there is one question that most of us enthusiasts have wondered about for a while now. What happened to the very first Mustang?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This All-Electric Off-Roader Will Have 750 Miles Of Range

UK-based Overland-E has announced the introduction of its Gen2, an electric all-terrain vehicle with an incredible travel range of 750 miles. The company plans on bringing two models to market; known as the Urban and the Explorer. The former will be a striking, road-legal EV with a luxurious interior while the latter will be a more focused product, "capable of going anywhere over anything."
CARS
SFGate

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
DETROIT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

These Used Cars Get the Best Gas Mileage

Americans are feeling pain at the pump, as gas prices hit record highs of $4.33 per gallon in March. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has complicated the global fuel market. The U.S. and other nations banned imports of Russian oil to “deprive President Putin of the economic resources he uses to continue his needless war of […]
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

I got rid of my electric car because of its unreliability

We’ve all heard those nightmare stories of early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs) ending up stuck in the middle of nowhere, out of charge and with no access to a reliable charging point. Now, in a new survey by Which?, it seems that charging might be the least of their worries, as EVs were found to be the least reliable fuel type of all cars.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS

