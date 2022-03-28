Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Off injury report

The Trail Blazers announced Monday that Bledsoe (Achilles) will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Bledsoe hasn't appeared in any games for Portland after coming over from the Clippers in early February. Though the Trail Blazers initially expressed optimism that Bledsoe would have a role for the team, he ultimately didn't make enough progress in his recovery from the injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection last week to address the Achilles issue, effectively ending his season. The veteran guard averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 25.2 minutes per contest in 54 games with the Clippers this season.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO