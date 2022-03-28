ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most-searched pet questions revealed… as almost half of owners worry their animal is fat

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 21 hours ago
PET owners search google for all kinds of strange pet related topics

In fact, if you have a pet you've probably looked up some of these questions yourself.

Pet owners have proved themselves to be pretty dedicated to their fury friends Credit: Alamy

Its been revealed pet owners have looked up topics like ‘can my pet get COVID-19?’, ‘is my pet overweight?’ and ‘can it eat cheese?’

Not only that but questions like ‘should I leave the radio on for them?’ ‘is my pet depressed?’ and ‘why do they break wind so much?’

‘Does my pet like me?’, ‘do I need to brush my pet’s teeth?’, and ‘what happens if I give my pet chocolate?’ are other important quandaries.

In fact research found that pet owners search things like this three times a month.

They even spend an hour dedicated to reading all about their fury friend, and one in 10 will spend up to three hours scrolling the web reading about their animal companion.

Commissioned by digital magazine and newspaper app Readly [https://gb.readly.com/], the study found the most popular subject to search for or read is their pet’s general health, scoured for by 59 per cent of owners.

Another 44 per cent will check for information on diet or nutrition, while 39 per cent will make a search based on an unusual behaviour.

Just under one in 10 are interested in their pets unusual sleeping habits more than anything else.

Behavioural psychologist, Jo Hemmings, said: “No matter what pet you’ve got – from a terrier to a tarantula – you want the best for it.

"We are seeing a huge amount of mental energy being put into our pet’s welfare over the last two years with more people living and working at home alongside their pet.

"Pets are at the heart of family life so it’s only natural that people are wanting to read more in depth around their pets and be informed as to how to be the best owner possible. It’s like reading around a new baby.”

The study also found 61 per cent of those polled confessed that the health and welfare of their pet is constantly on their mind.

Adorably, 80 per cent worry about their beloved companion when they’re forced to be away from them.

While nearly half said their pet is the last thing they think about before dropping off to sleep.

It also emerged nine in 10 think their pet counts as a member and a ‘big part’ of the family – but 31 per cent still worry theirs is lonely.

A whopping 44 per cent can’t bear the thought of their pet trying to tell them something that they can’t understand.

Chris Crouchman, head of content at Readly, which has more than 6,300 titles to help provide inspiration and information for pet owners, said: “Interest in our pet category has surged over recent years.

"There are no silly questions when it comes to your pet and mostly other pet owners would have searched and read around the same issue at some point.

"Pet owners can not only deep dive into the latest pet issues on our platform but read from the back issues too to ensure they are as informed as possible when it comes to their much-loved pet”.

TOP 30 QUESTIONS PEOPLE HAVE SEARCHED FOR ABOUT THEIR PET:

1. Why is my pet being sick?

2. What should I feed my pet?

3. Is my pet overweight?

4. Is my pet happy?

5. How many treats should I give my pet a day?

6. Is my pet bored?

7. Is my pet getting enough exercise?

8. How often should I feed my pet?

9. How do I know if my pet is in pain?

10. Why does my pet have diarrhoea?

11. How long can I leave my pet home alone for?

12. Is my pet happy having the same food every day?

13. What does my pet do when I’m not around?

14. Do I need to brush my pet’s teeth?

15. Can my pet get COVID?

16. Can my pet eat cheese?

17. Is my pet depressed?

18. Should I leave the radio on for my pet when I’m out?

19. Does my pet like me?

20. Why is my pet always hungry?

21. Why is my pet shaking?

22. Why is my pet biting me?

23. Can I get COVID from my pet?

24. Is it normal for my pet to poo a lot?

25. Is my pet dying?

26. What happens if I give my pet chocolate?

27. How do I know if my pet has COVID?

28. Why does my pet break wind so much?

29. Does my pet think I am its mother or father?

30. Is my pet jealous of my relationship with my partner?

Have you ever searched on of the popular pet questions? Credit: Alamy

