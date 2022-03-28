ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Police: NC man who slammed car into store says his foot slipped

By Rodney Overton, Patrick Zarcone, Nick Sturdivant
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SY8VR_0erynoFR00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who crashed his car through a Durham convenience store on Friday night is facing one charge in connection with the incident, Durham police said Monday.

Video obtained by CBS 17 over the weekend shows a car smashing through the front of the Stop One Food Mart & Tobacco Shop at 1103 N. Miami Blvd.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m., the store owner said.

The video showed a small white sedan plow right through the front of the store and catch two men playing video games by surprise. The car continued inside, pushed one man forward into the counter, and then came to a stop with one man pressed against the store’s counter.

The man was briefly pinned by the car but police said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Police said that the driver told officers “his foot slipped and the car hit the building.”

The driver was charged with transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.

