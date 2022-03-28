Rochester Man Charged With Banging Woman’s Head Against Bathtub

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO