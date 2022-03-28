ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Charged With Banging Woman’s Head Against Bathtub

By Kim David
 1 day ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was arraigned Friday on a felony assault charge involving a reported attack against his girlfriend. Conditional bail for 38-year-old Michael Hellow was set at $20,000 and the Monday morning inmate roster indicated he was still incarcerated at the Olmsted County...

Community Policy