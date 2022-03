Eighteen-year-old Douglas Mills had never left his home state of Texas before. Now, he’s on his way to Hollywood to compete on American Idol. Previously, Mills was recognized by his teachers and peers as an outstanding singer in his Houston high school choir. Knowing that his voice needed to be heard, they reached out to their local new station and surprised Mills with a silver VIP Affiliate Ticket Pass. This ticket gave him the opportunity to accomplish one of his biggest dreams: auditioning for American Idol.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO