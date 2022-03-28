1 dead, 5 injured in Hawkins County structure fire Saturday

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County EMS transported six people to the hospital Saturday night following a structure fire on the 100 block of Knights II. One of those six people has died, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson on Monday.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) identified the deceased as Mary Lawson, 75, who died from injuries she sustained in the fire.

When deputies with the HCSO arrived at the scene Saturday at 7:08 p.m., they found a home engulfed in flames, according to the original incident report.

The HCSO stated that a man had been burning trash in barrels close to the home when one overturned near the carport. A witness at the scene said the windy conditions allowed the flames to spread to the kitchen.

The witness helped other residents out of the home as the fire grew, according to the HCSO report. In total, four people escaped the house with fire-related injuries. A couple staying on the property in a camper were also injured.

Neighbors told News Channel 11 on Monday that the fire grew to an astonishing size quickly.

“The whole home was engulfed, it was a constant – just a red fireball,” said neighbor Joseph Davis. “The smoke was just starting to come out of it, so the wind was making that worse.”

“[The flames] was way over the top of the house – put it that way,” neighbor David Laster said. “It was probably going 30 foot in the air, I’d say.”

Iva Larkins has lived in the neighborhood for 22 years and called first responders the night of the fire.

“I grabbed the phone and come out and called 911 and told them the house was on fire and to hurry up,” Larkins said. “It was on Knight’s subdivision, and I told them to hurry because they was hollering for their mamaw.”

The fire destroyed a vehicle on the property and damaged two other vehicles. The camper had also caught fire and received damage.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to assist the HCSO in the investigation, according to Lawson.

