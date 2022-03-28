ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

1 dead, 5 injured in Hawkins County structure fire Saturday

By Anslee Daniel, Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8KlW_0erymZqn00

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County EMS transported six people to the hospital Saturday night following a structure fire on the 100 block of Knights II. One of those six people has died, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson on Monday.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) identified the deceased as Mary Lawson, 75, who died from injuries she sustained in the fire.

When deputies with the HCSO arrived at the scene Saturday at 7:08 p.m., they found a home engulfed in flames, according to the original incident report.

Limestone fire destroys 3 trailers, 2 vehicles

The HCSO stated that a man had been burning trash in barrels close to the home when one overturned near the carport. A witness at the scene said the windy conditions allowed the flames to spread to the kitchen.

The witness helped other residents out of the home as the fire grew, according to the HCSO report. In total, four people escaped the house with fire-related injuries. A couple staying on the property in a camper were also injured.

Neighbors told News Channel 11 on Monday that the fire grew to an astonishing size quickly.

“The whole home was engulfed, it was a constant – just a red fireball,” said neighbor Joseph Davis. “The smoke was just starting to come out of it, so the wind was making that worse.”

Winds keep crews wary on second day of Buffalo Mountain fire but 75% containment reached

“[The flames] was way over the top of the house – put it that way,” neighbor David Laster said. “It was probably going 30 foot in the air, I’d say.”

Iva Larkins has lived in the neighborhood for 22 years and called first responders the night of the fire.

“I grabbed the phone and come out and called 911 and told them the house was on fire and to hurry up,” Larkins said. “It was on Knight’s subdivision, and I told them to hurry because they was hollering for their mamaw.”

The fire destroyed a vehicle on the property and damaged two other vehicles. The camper had also caught fire and received damage.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to assist the HCSO in the investigation, according to Lawson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hawkins County, TN
Accidents
City
Rogersville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Rogersville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Mountain Fire#Accident#Knights Ii#Hcso#News Channel 11
WBIR

Body of missing miner found in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — A 33-year-old coal miner has died after an accident at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. James D. Brown, a roof bolter from Lynch with 13 years of experience, was 14,000 feet underground and an hour into his shift when a roof collapsed, according to the Kentucky Energy And Environment Cabinet.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

WCSO: Inmate charged for possessing meth

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton stated Wednesday that an inmate at the detention center faces additional charges after officers found drugs in her possession. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) revealed Chelsey Taylor, 32, of Jonesborough, allegedly concealed “an item wrapped in plastic.” Deputies with the Criminal […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
FOX8 News

1 killed in head-on crash in Asheboro, driver charged with DWI

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man was charged with DWI after a head-on crash left one person dead on Sunday and two seriously injured, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release. At 8:06 p.m., the troopers responded to the report of a crash on McDowell Road near Cardinal Street in Randolph County. […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton driver killed in drag racing accident

Lucas McKinney, a drag racer from Elizabethton, was fatally injured Saturday in an accident at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina. A graduate of Hampton, the 22-year-old McKinney won the High School Challenge at Bristol Dragway in 2018. He was the son of Todd and Amy McKinney, successful drag racers in their own right.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy