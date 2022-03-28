How Parents Can Explain Career Gaps On Their Résumés

Click here to read the full article. It can be so tough traveling with kids. Sometimes they cry, sometimes they scream, most times they refuse to sit still. Any form of kindness and understanding from strangers is always, always appreciated — and that’s just what happened on a flight from Dubai to Albania this month. A viral TikTok video, which has pulled in more than 7 million views, shows an entire plane singing the hit children’s song “Baby Shark” to keep a toddler from crying. Parikshit Balochi, a passenger on the flight, posted the clip, which shows people singing and clapping...

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO