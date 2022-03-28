ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

How Parents Can Explain Career Gaps On Their Résumés

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is how parents can explain career...

www.wtsp.com

Gillian Sisley

Parents Refuse to Defend Son from Bullying Sibling

At what point should a parent step in to defend one child from the other?. The choice to have children is no small one. Being a parent is time-consuming and taxing in many ways. Parents have to coordinate their lifestyles to fit around a baby or child. Most parents will say that being a parent is one of the hardest jobs with the most responsibility there is.
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Accompany Daughter to Ex Husband's Funeral

Should some grudges be held forever, even after death?. It’s estimated that over 7,000 people die every day in the US. Of those people who pass away, many leave behind loved ones and family to grieve their passing. Losing a loved one is a significant event in any person's life.
Indy100

Mum expertly shuts down nurse who 'body-shamed' her teenage daughter

In today’s image-obsessed world, raising teenagers is a minefield.Julie Venn, a personal trainer and mother of two, found this out the hard way.Venn recently took her 13-year-old daughter Riley for her annual health check-up. She recalls that the nurse questioned Riley about her diet and exercise routine.Concluding this awkward line of questioning, the nurse said:"Tell me Riley, how can you explain all of this weight you’ve gained?"Although it was in a medical setting, Venn was struck by the tactless delivery of this question and immediately sensed her daughter’s insecurity. She quickly stepped in to defend her.In a viral Facebook post,...
sciencealert.com

Facing The 'Terrible Twos'? Science Can Help You Deal With Toddler Tantrums

Meet Eli. He entered the second year of his life with gusto and now, aged 18 months, he is discovering new things every day including ideas he wants to try out immediately. Like, right now. Waiting is not an option. Combined with his passion for life he often becomes emotionally...
SheKnows

An Entire Plane Sang ‘Baby Shark’ to a Crying Toddler & This is the Type of Energy We Need When Traveling

Click here to read the full article. It can be so tough traveling with kids. Sometimes they cry, sometimes they scream, most times they refuse to sit still. Any form of kindness and understanding from strangers is always, always appreciated — and that’s just what happened on a flight from Dubai to Albania this month. A viral TikTok video, which has pulled in more than 7 million views, shows an entire plane singing the hit children’s song “Baby Shark” to keep a toddler from crying. Parikshit Balochi, a passenger on the flight, posted the clip, which shows people singing and clapping...
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
psychologytoday.com

How Parents Can Help Their Children Through Life's Difficulties

It can be hard for parents to let their children know about the difficulties of life. Children are interested in learning how to reckon with life's difficulties in order to build emotional resilience. Parents can help their children build emotional resilience by talking to them in a way that reflects...
psychologytoday.com

How Parents of Gray Divorce Can Help Their Adult Children

Adult children of gray divorce may report experiencing distress and a wide range of painful emotions. Parental gray divorce can create never-imagined losses for adult children. Parents of gray divorce can help minimize the adverse effects on their adult children and grandchildren. This post is the first in a series...
Alexander Langford

How Can Parents Help Combat Cyber Bullying?

With cyberbullying on the rise, parents can fight back by staying alert to changes in their children's behavior.Courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Public Information. While remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic lowered reported instances of bullying, parents fear that, for some students, going back to school will mean going back to being bullied.
