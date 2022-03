Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA reported Q4 FY21 sales of $148.5 million, up 363% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $94.81 million. "The current market environment provides challenges and opportunities, but I've never been more excited about Ginkgo's future," said Ginkgo CEO and Cofounder Jason Kelly. "We met or exceeded each of our publicly disclosed metrics in 2021, some significantly, and we believe we are in the strongest position we've ever been in as a company."

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO