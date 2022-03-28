Man fatally shot in Brooklyn street, police say

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after being shot multiple times in Brooklyn Sunday night, according to police.

The 33-year old victim was briefly inside a Kennedy Fried Chicken in the vicinity of Hicks and Mill streets with the suspect, officials said. The suspect followed when the victim went out and fired multiple shots at the man’s torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by authorities. The suspect fled the scene.

Investigation by police is ongoing. There have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.