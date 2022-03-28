ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siouxland group builds beds for children in need

By KENNY KROLL, Laila Freeman
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Have you ever slept on the floor? For a local non-profit, the thought of those going to sleep without an actual bed is just too much to bear.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group dedicated to ensuring no child sleeps on the floor, and with the help of their first sponsored build by the Junior League of Sioux City, they are one step to making that a reality.

Members of the group said it’s a huge relief for families who receive the help, even though it takes 4250 dollars to complete a bed.

“The children are sleeping on cardboard boxes, or a foam, thin pad, or maybe they just have sheets and blankets, and that’s all they have to sleep with, and so, really giving that child a bed is their own spot in the house,” said

Hundreds of Siouxlanders are currently on the waiting list to receive a bed.

