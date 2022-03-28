Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $50,000 Powerball ticket

TOWSON, MD—A very lucky Powerball ticket has been sold at a shop on Loch Raven Boulevard.

While no one hit the jackpot, there were 15,248 winning tickets sold in Maryland with prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

A $50,000 third-tier winning ticket was purchased at Quick Mart located at 8604 Loch Raven Boulevard. The winning numbers were 2, 10, 50, 59 and 61; the Powerball was 61 and the Power Play multiplier was x3.

This year, including this win, the state has now sold 20 third-tier winning Powerball tickets. Because no one hit the jackpot, it rolled to an estimated annuity value of $195 million for Monday night’s drawing. The estimated cash option is $123.4 million.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Powerball drawings are televised at 11:22 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on smartphones by downloading the free MD Lottery app .

Powerball is offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. Players can add either Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 or Double Play for an additional $1 or both for a total ticket cost of $4.

