ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $50,000 Powerball ticket

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1JZw_0erylyl300

TOWSON, MD—A very lucky Powerball ticket has been sold at a shop on Loch Raven Boulevard.

While no one hit the jackpot, there were 15,248 winning tickets sold in Maryland with prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

A $50,000 third-tier winning ticket was purchased at Quick Mart located at 8604 Loch Raven Boulevard. The winning numbers were 2, 10, 50, 59 and 61; the Powerball was 61 and the Power Play multiplier was x3.

This year, including this win, the state has now sold 20 third-tier winning Powerball tickets. Because no one hit the jackpot, it rolled to an estimated annuity value of $195 million for Monday night’s drawing. The estimated cash option is $123.4 million.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Powerball drawings are televised at 11:22 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on smartphones by downloading the free MD Lottery app .

Powerball is offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. Players can add either Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 or Double Play for an additional $1 or both for a total ticket cost of $4.

The post Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $50,000 Powerball ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC30 Fresno

Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize on first ticket she ever bought

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- UNCW student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000. Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.
WILMINGTON, NC
NottinghamMD.com

Winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on Belair Road, winning $35, 087 RACETRAX ticket sold on Pulaski Highway

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was a big week for Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area. In all, 26 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Maryland Lottery paid more than $29.4 million in prizes in the seven days ending March 13th. Officials say a winning $50,000 PICK 5 ticket was sold on … Continue reading "Winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on Belair Road, winning $35, 087 RACETRAX ticket sold on Pulaski Highway" The post Winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold on Belair Road, winning $35, 087 RACETRAX ticket sold on Pulaski Highway appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loch Raven, MD
City
Towson, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Towson, MD
Lifestyle
kmvt

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Powerball Drawing#Loch Raven Boulevard#Quick Mart#Wbal Tv#Mdlottery Com#Md Lottery#Nottingham Md
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Playing family members’ birth dates in Maryland Lottery games is a common practice that paid off this month for yet another lucky player. A Baltimore man won $50,000 by playing his mom’s birthday numbers in a Pick 5 game. The 64-year-old said he found out about his win by scanning his ticket using the Maryland Lottery app. After the … Continue reading "Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road" The post Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Joppa Road shop sells winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

PARKVILLE, MD—A Baltimore man won $50,000 on a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket he purchased at a liquor store on Joppa Road. The 39-year-old player bought a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket at Joppa Liquors, located at 1902 East Joppa Road (21234). He selected the $30 instant ticket and found the first second-level prize in the game. The $2,000,000 Gold Rush … Continue reading "Joppa Road shop sells winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off" The post Joppa Road shop sells winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NottinghamMD.com

New Wawa in Perry Hall sells winning $67,866 Md. Lottery FAST PLAY ticket; winning $50,000 tickets sold in Carney, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was quite a week for Maryland Lottery players in and around the Nottingham area. A player in Perry Hall bought a Fast Play ticket on March 19 that is worth $67,866 and winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Carney and Middle River. In all, 30 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and … Continue reading "New Wawa in Perry Hall sells winning $67,866 Md. Lottery FAST PLAY ticket; winning $50,000 tickets sold in Carney, Middle River" The post New Wawa in Perry Hall sells winning $67,866 Md. Lottery FAST PLAY ticket; winning $50,000 tickets sold in Carney, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River woman cashes in with winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—On Friday, the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 5 game gave a 66-year-old Middle River woman a big, $25,000 win. The Baltimore County resident cashed in on the March 18 midday drawing using the numbers 1, 8, 9, 7 and 5. “I was just bewildered when I saw it,” she said. “I had just been talking to my brother on … Continue reading "Middle River woman cashes in with winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket" The post Middle River woman cashes in with winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy