Fugitive arrested after Elk Creek Township crash

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Zachary Thompson of Titusville has been apprehended. Thompson had been wanted for multiple alleged vehicle thefts in multiple counties.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, emergency responders were dispatched on March 27 to Crossingville Road in Elk Creek Township for a motor vehicle crash. When the caller went out to his front yard, he saw a white male exit the crashed vehicle and flee the scene.

Investigators soon discovered that the vehicle had been stolen. Thompson, 27, was believed to be the driver, the news release stated.

Thompson allegedly had fled into a barn on the property where he attempted to steal a truck. While investigators were interviewing a witness, they saw Thompson flee from the barn into an open field.

Troopers chased Thompson, and after a struggle, he was taken into custody, the news release reported.

In addition to the charges from the alleged vehicle thefts in multiple counties, Thompson now is being charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, and multiple traffic offenses.

On March 26. Thompson and Cody Daniel Stokes, 27, also of Titusville, had led troopers on a high-speed chase (speeds exceeding 100 mph) after an attempted traffic stop near Woodland Heights in Meadville. Troopers lost the vehicle. Stokes remains wanted.

Other investigations into Thompson’s alleged activities are ongoing in Crawford, Venango and Erie counties.

