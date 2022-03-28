ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive arrested after Elk Creek Township crash

By Corey Morris
 20 hours ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Zachary Thompson of Titusville has been apprehended. Thompson had been wanted for multiple alleged vehicle thefts in multiple counties.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, emergency responders were dispatched on March 27 to Crossingville Road in Elk Creek Township for a motor vehicle crash. When the caller went out to his front yard, he saw a white male exit the crashed vehicle and flee the scene.

PSP seeking alleged vehicles thief

Investigators soon discovered that the vehicle had been stolen. Thompson, 27, was believed to be the driver, the news release stated.

Thompson allegedly had fled into a barn on the property where he attempted to steal a truck. While investigators were interviewing a witness, they saw Thompson flee from the barn into an open field.

Troopers chased Thompson, and after a struggle, he was taken into custody, the news release reported.

In addition to the charges from the alleged vehicle thefts in multiple counties, Thompson now is being charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, and multiple traffic offenses.

On March 26. Thompson and Cody Daniel Stokes, 27, also of Titusville, had led troopers on a high-speed chase (speeds exceeding 100 mph) after an attempted traffic stop near Woodland Heights in Meadville. Troopers lost the vehicle. Stokes remains wanted.

PSP Meadville seeks wanted suspects after police chase

Other investigations into Thompson’s alleged activities are ongoing in Crawford, Venango and Erie counties.

YourErie

PSP searching for fugitive after high-speed chase

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase near Meadville. Cody Daniel Stokes, 27, of Titusville, has warrants from Crawford County for theft and absconding parole, a PSP news release stated. At about 1:15 p.m. on March 26, troopers responded to a local apartment complex to search for […]
MEADVILLE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Woman arrested after lighting someone else’s clothes on fire

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman from the Village of Silver Creek was arrested Feb. 27 around 5 p.m. after setting another person’s clothes on fire, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to Parkway Street, to what was described as a “suspicious situation” of a person in a blue SUV, who […]
WNCT

Wanted fugitive arrested in Cleveland Co.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive from Cherokee County was arrested in Cleveland County Friday. We previously reported Justin Blake Waters, 32, was wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on several arrest warrants for larceny of a bicycle, larceny of a motorcycle dirt bike and breaking into a motor vehicle. Investigators believe […]
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
