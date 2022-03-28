ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Police: Cranston business, vehicles hit in shots-fired incident

By Alexandra Leslie
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Cranston.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in front of the PreGame Lounge on Dyer Avenue, according to Maj. Todd Patalano.

Patalano believes vehicles and a nearby business were hit with numerous bullets fired by suspects. Monday morning, a window at the Red Lounge, next to the PreGame Lounge, could be seen shattered.

No injuries have been reported, and detectives are currently reviewing all evidence.

Dennis Horton owns Kabloom Tattoo, a few doors down from the lounges. He said he was working on some art when he heard the commotion.

“I hear ten shots rapid, tires squealing, people screaming,” Horton said. “And it was quiet, it’s a Sunday, so shots were even louder and clearer to hear. It was very, very scary.”

Horton said he eventually came out of his shop and spotted shell casings on the ground.

“It was probably 20, 30, 40 feet away and that’s very scary, and so, as a business owner, the neighborhood’s changing,” he said.

Horton said his shop has been on Dyer Avenue for 25 years, but the neighborhood has seen increased crime over the years.

“A lot of the local areas in the city itself, Providence, Cranston, isn’t what it was 20 years ago,” Horton said. “So it’s indicative of the nature of growing violence and the accessibility of guns, and the overall attitude of the youth today.”

“I’ve noticed it has become a little seedier, a lot rougher, and you just have to be more attentive to your property, to yourself, to your own personal safety,” he added.

Back in September 2016, the Red Lounge was shut down for about two months after police said a man was stabbed following a massive fight at the establishment.

