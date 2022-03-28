Four killed after car crashes into homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon

The homeless camp a vehicle crash killed four people.

Four people died and several were injured after a driver in Salem, Oregon, crashed a car into a homeless encampment early Sunday morning.

Police arrested Enrique Rodriguez Jr, 24, on Sunday evening. He was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter, second- and third-degree assault and six counts of reckless endangerment.

Salem police believe “alcohol may have been a contributing factor,” authorities said in a statement. It was not immediately clear if Rodriguez had an attorney.

A witness, Nathan Rose, told the Salem Statesman Journal he and his girlfriend were in their tent when they heard two loud thuds. The car just missed their tent, Rose said.

Rose said he saw friends pinned under the car and called 911. He said he helped pull one person from under the car but witnesses were unable to help the others.

“From there, it was just chaos,” Rose said.

Police said in a statement the driver was the only occupant of the two-door sports coupe. The crash happened at about 2am on Sunday near a new men’s shelter which has beds for about 300, and a program that offers emergency housing assistance and other services.

The camp is a small triangle of trees and grass, not far from the Willamette river, and near a railroad track.

Two people who were at the encampment died at the scene. Four were taken to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries. Two died. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Officials did not immediately release the victims’ names or the conditions of those who remained hospitalized.

Angelo Cabantoy, who lives at the encampment, told the Oregonian that he saw a sports car speed over a median on the street before flying a few feet off the ground and then landing in the grass where it crashed into tents and hit a tree.

Residents rushed to help and attempted to lift the car to free a woman pinned against a tree, he said.

After the incident officers helped residents of the encampment gather their belongings, and three people were taken to a motel, officials said.

Vanessa Nordyke, a Salem city council member, said she asked local officials to provide counseling to survivors of the crash and to hold a moment of silence at an upcoming council meeting. She also condemned social media posts that blamed those affected for camping near a busy street.

“The dehumanization of the unsheltered, especially in a time of immense suffering and grief, is completely unacceptable. Salem is better than that,” she wrote on Facebook.

Jimmy Jones, the executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, said people experiencing homelessness spend much of their day trying to find a safe place to sleep and rest, “but events like this remind us that there is no safe space”.

Earlier this month, Washington DC police arrested a man suspected of stalking and shooting unhoused people in New York City and the capital.

“No one deserves to have to live in unsheltered conditions and they damn sure do not deserve to die in them,” Jones said. “Tragedies like this will continue until this nation makes a serious commitment to the idea that housing is a human right, and that everyone deserves a warm, safe and dry place where they can live with dignity.”

More than 1,000 people sleep outside in the Salem area on any given night, the newspaper reported. The city has a population of more than 175,000, according to the 2020 census.

Mike Wade came to the camp after hearing a close friend had died. He helped others in the camp salvage their belongings and prayed for the victims.

“It gets me weaker every day hearing about us die one by one,” Wade said. “My friends are dead and I don’t know what to say.”