ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Four killed after car crashes into homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon

The Guardian
The Guardian
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkmhX_0erykoM400
The homeless camp a vehicle crash killed four people.

Four people died and several were injured after a driver in Salem, Oregon, crashed a car into a homeless encampment early Sunday morning.

Police arrested Enrique Rodriguez Jr, 24, on Sunday evening. He was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter, second- and third-degree assault and six counts of reckless endangerment.

Salem police believe “alcohol may have been a contributing factor,” authorities said in a statement. It was not immediately clear if Rodriguez had an attorney.

A witness, Nathan Rose, told the Salem Statesman Journal he and his girlfriend were in their tent when they heard two loud thuds. The car just missed their tent, Rose said.

Rose said he saw friends pinned under the car and called 911. He said he helped pull one person from under the car but witnesses were unable to help the others.

“From there, it was just chaos,” Rose said.

Police said in a statement the driver was the only occupant of the two-door sports coupe. The crash happened at about 2am on Sunday near a new men’s shelter which has beds for about 300, and a program that offers emergency housing assistance and other services.

The camp is a small triangle of trees and grass, not far from the Willamette river, and near a railroad track.

Two people who were at the encampment died at the scene. Four were taken to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries. Two died. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Officials did not immediately release the victims’ names or the conditions of those who remained hospitalized.

Angelo Cabantoy, who lives at the encampment, told the Oregonian that he saw a sports car speed over a median on the street before flying a few feet off the ground and then landing in the grass where it crashed into tents and hit a tree.

Residents rushed to help and attempted to lift the car to free a woman pinned against a tree, he said.

After the incident officers helped residents of the encampment gather their belongings, and three people were taken to a motel, officials said.

Vanessa Nordyke, a Salem city council member, said she asked local officials to provide counseling to survivors of the crash and to hold a moment of silence at an upcoming council meeting. She also condemned social media posts that blamed those affected for camping near a busy street.

“The dehumanization of the unsheltered, especially in a time of immense suffering and grief, is completely unacceptable. Salem is better than that,” she wrote on Facebook.

Jimmy Jones, the executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, said people experiencing homelessness spend much of their day trying to find a safe place to sleep and rest, “but events like this remind us that there is no safe space”.

Earlier this month, Washington DC police arrested a man suspected of stalking and shooting unhoused people in New York City and the capital.

“No one deserves to have to live in unsheltered conditions and they damn sure do not deserve to die in them,” Jones said. “Tragedies like this will continue until this nation makes a serious commitment to the idea that housing is a human right, and that everyone deserves a warm, safe and dry place where they can live with dignity.”

More than 1,000 people sleep outside in the Salem area on any given night, the newspaper reported. The city has a population of more than 175,000, according to the 2020 census.

Mike Wade came to the camp after hearing a close friend had died. He helped others in the camp salvage their belongings and prayed for the victims.

“It gets me weaker every day hearing about us die one by one,” Wade said. “My friends are dead and I don’t know what to say.”

Comments / 59

Cammise Tubbs
17h ago

WOWW what a heartbreaking reality true story tell, but there's so many homeless people in the USA, that it's not funny I went to LAS VEGAS FOR A COUPLE WEEKS AND WHAT I SAW WAS HEARTBREAKING THERE WE'RE HOMELESS PEOPLE EVERYWHERE WHEN IT GOT DARK IT WAS SOMETHING THAT I NEVER SEEN BEFORE, I COULDN'T BELIEVE MY EYES, PEOPLE BEHIND GROCERIES STORIES 🙃 LIVING WITH CHILDREN THEY BLOCK THE OPENING OF A GATED COMMUNITY MY FAMILY AND I FED THEM DAILY HOMELESS PEOPLE RIGHT HERE IN AMERICA THEY NEED A WARM PLACE TO SLEEP AND FOOD TO EAT. THEY ARE HUMANS WHO NEEDS HELP ASAP, I'VE ASKED MYSELF HOW THE MAYOR AND GOVERNOR OF LAS VEGAS LET THAT HAPPEN WHY.

Reply(8)
27
dntlss
14h ago

Being homeless is one of those things that happens and many times it's your own fault, other times it's mental illness but the majority is drug or alcohol addiction, I was homeless once for a few months, didn't like it at all and decided I wasn't gonna try that again and been doing great ever since, that was 20 years ago, you have to experience it to really understand it.

Reply(1)
17
Allen Lang
14h ago

thanks to the people who voted this so called president in office he don't care anything about the people are this great u.s.a his mind just wonders around

Reply(6)
17
Related
KOMO News

Two killed in late night fatal car crash

-------------- A Toppenish woman died in a car crash late Friday night a few miles out of Union Gap. Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened on I-82, seven miles east of Union Gap just after 11 p.m. According to the report, Leon Perez, 20, of Yakima...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
XL Country 100.7

Body of Montana Hiker Reportedly Attacked by Grizzly Found

The search for a missing hiker south of Livingston has come to an end after crews discovered a body on Friday. The Park County Sheriff's Office reported that search & rescue crews discovered the body of a missing hiker on Friday. Crews had spent the last couple of days searching for the overdue hiker in the Six Mile Creek area near Emigrant Peak in Paradise Valley.
LIVINGSTON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Shooting#Homeless Person#Washington Dc#Traffic Accident#Salem Health
WDVM 25

Missing Virginia teenager found dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two days after a teenage boy was reported missing in Pittsylvania County, authorities announced his body had been discovered. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Adrian Frank Mayberry went missing from his home in the Cascade community at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Then, around 10:30 a.m. […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
buzzfeednews.com

Police Fatally Shot A 12-Year-Old Boy In The Back After A Bullet Struck A Cop Car

Police in Philadelphia fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back moments after a bullet struck an unmarked police car on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as Thomas Siderio, was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center minutes after he was shot while allegedly holding a gun and running away from two officers, police said. Authorities described him as a white male.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Homeless
WDVM 25

Woman previously reported missing arrested for theft

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) — On March 10, 2022, Sierra Jones, a woman previously reported missing from the Oak Hill area was arrested for theft. According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Patrolman T.M. Hogan of Oak Hill Police Department was called to a theft complaint on Hidden Valley Drive, in Oak Hill. When […]
OAK HILL, WV
KARE 11

Woman shot, killed at gathering in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died after she was shot Friday morning in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived to the scene of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South around 7:40 a.m., and learned that a woman in her 30s had suffered from a gunshot wound. They later learned the woman had been loaded into a vehicle after the shooting, and was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave in northwest Minnesota

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped, taken to a rural area and ordered to dig her own grave survived the harrowing encounter in northern Minnesota. The victim, identified in the criminal complaint as B.S., was located by an officer on March 4 just after 11 p.m., with the officer noting she was "crying uncontrollably" and "wearing a coat with no shirt underneath and only had one boot on."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
The Guardian

The Guardian

216K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy