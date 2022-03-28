Jennifer Garner sizzles in red gown as she attends Netflix Oscars after-party with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard at San Vicente Bungalows

Jennifer Garner made her triumphant return to the Academy Awards on Sunday evening after a three-year hiatus, and was ready to party the night away following the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre.

She simply sizzled wearing a bright red, off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell gown with Sophia Webster platform shoes as she rubbed shoulders with some of her cohorts at the Netflix after-party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard were nearly inseparable at the star-studded event hosted by the giant streamer, who had high hopes to be the first streaming service to win a Best Picture Oscar with Power of the Dog, but lost out to Apple film's CODA.

Bold and beautiful: Jennifer Garner sizzled wearing a bright red, off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell gown with Sophia Webster platform shoes as she rubbed shoulders with some of her cohorts at the Netflix after-party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood

Look ravishing in red like Jennifer wearing Brandon Maxwell

All eyes were on Jennifer Garner at the Netflix Oscars afterparty thanks to her stunning Brandon Maxwell gown.

Unsurprisingly, we love everything about this design, from the flattering off-the-shoulder neckline to the floor-sweeping skirt.

No surprise - this dress was made especially for Jennifer, so it isn't available to buy, unfortunately. However, you can click through to explore the brand's latest collection...

Alternatively, purchase a similar dress from our shopping edit, featuring options by Quiz, Goddiva, Boohoo and Nasty Gal.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Power couple: Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard were nearly inseparable at the star-studded event hosted by the giant streamer, who had high hopes to be the first streaming service to win a Best Picture Oscar with Power of the Dog, but lost out to Apple film's CODA

Garner enlisted the help of styling duo Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson to create her gorgeous look, which included sparkling diamond hoop earrings and a thick, chain-link bracelet.

Benedict Cumberbatch looked dapper wearing a black suit with a matching bow tie as he made his way into the festive affair post show.

Cumberbatch had been nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Power of The Dog, but lost out to Will Smith who won for his role in King Richard. Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, and Denzel Washington were also contenders for the top honor.

Jane Campion proudly carried her golden statue around the soiree after winning the Best Director Oscar for The Power of The Dog, which marks her second Academy Award and only the third woman in history to claim the coveted prize.

Party time: Benedict Cumberbatch looked dapper wearing a black suit with a matching bow tie as he made his way into the festive affair post show

Another time:Cumberbatch had been nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Power of The Dog, but lost out to Will Smith who won for his role in King Richard. Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, and Denzel Washington were also contenders for the top honor (seen with Netflix's Scott Stuber)

So happy: Jane Campion proudly carried her golden statue around the soiree after winning the Best Director Oscar for The Power of The Dog, which marks her second Academy Award and only the third woman in history to claim the coveted prize

She chatted it up with Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner at the exclusive event to celebrate Netflix and its year of achievements.

Power Of The Dog led nominations with 12 nods — including the highest honor of Best Picture — but only snapped up one win.

Jesse Plemmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but lost the award to Troy Kotsur in CODA.

Kirsten Dunst was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, which went to West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.

Having a blast: She chatted it up with Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner at the exclusive event to celebrate Netflix and its year of achievements

Good times: Sophie Hunter, Jane Campion, Netflix Chief of Content Officer Ted Sarandos and Benedict Cumberbatch chat at the San Vicente Bungalows

Best buds: Power Of The Dog led nominations with 12 nods — including the highest honor of Best Picture — but only snapped up one win

The film was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Design.

Netflix earned its first Oscar nomination in 2014 and won its first Academy Award in 2017. Just last year, the streaming giant took home seven statues.

Garner reunited on stage with the stars from her cult classic 2007 Diablo Cody film Juno, including Elliot Page and J.K. Simmons, to present the Best Original Screenplay award to Belfast writer Kenneth Branagh.

She recently starred in Netflix's time-traveling saga, The Adam Project, with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldaña

Always best dressed: Garner enlisted the help of styling duo Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson to create her gorgeous look, which included sparkling diamond hoop earrings and a thick, chain-link bracelet

Friends forever: She reunited with the stars from her cult classic 2007 Diablo Cody film Juno, including Elliot Page and J.K. Simmons, to present the Best Original Screenplay award to Belfast writer Kenneth Branagh

OSCARS 2022: WINNERS

BEST PICTURE

Belfast (Focus Features)

Coda (Apple) - WINNER

Don't Look Up (Netflix)

Drive My Car (Janus Films/Sideshow)

Dune (Warner Bros)

King Richard (Warner Bros)

Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures)

The Power Of The Dog (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst- The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - Coda - WINNER

Jesse Plemons - The Power Of The Dog

J.K Simmons - Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smitt-McPhee - The Power Of The Dog

COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) - WINNER

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Belfast

Dune - WINNER

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

ORIGINAL SCORE

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer) – WINNER

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA (Sian Heder) - WINNER

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) - WINNER

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt)

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Affairs Of The Heart

Bestia

Box Ballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper - WINNER

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye - WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Drive My Car - WINNER

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) - WINNER

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

DIRECTING

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

FILM EDITING

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker) – WINNER

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - WINNER

House Of Gucci

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells VS The Machine

Raya And The Lost Dragon

ORIGINAL SONG

Be Alive — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy — Van Morrison (Belfast)

No Time to Die — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) - WINNER

Somehow You Do— Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - WINNER

Writing with Fire

VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune - WINNER

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune (Greig Fraser) - WINNER

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)