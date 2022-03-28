Deadline to Apply for Residential Property Tax Exemptions Coming Up

Q. We are not required to file a New Jersey state income tax return because our New Jersey gross income is below the filing threshold. But we do qualify for the $50 property tax credit, which we can apply for by submitting Form NJ-1040-HW. However, the instructions say the credit is included in the Homestead Rebate. We automatically receive a Homestead Rebate application in the mail every year, and we do file for the rebate and receive it. But how does the state know to include the $50 property tax credit unless we apply for it?

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO