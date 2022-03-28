ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Downing Street will NOT U-turn on its decision to scrap free Covid tests despite calls from health chiefs in face of current wave... and swabs have run out AGAIN ahead of Friday's deadline

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 22 hours ago

Ministers will not backtrack on plans to scrap free Covid tests in England this week despite pleas from health chiefs, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said the country was in a 'vastly different position' than last April when free testing was first made available, thanks to life-saving jabs and drugs.

From Friday lateral flow tests will be rationed to the elderly and vulnerable people as part of the final stage of the Government's living with Covid strategy.

After then, people will have to pay privately for a test at pharmacies including Boots, for around £2.50 per test.

But a number of experts have called for the cut-off date to be delayed amid sky-high infection rates, including experts within No10's own ranks.

The spokesman said: 'There's no plans to change our approach.

'You'll know the significant cost — billions of pounds we are spending every month providing free testing to the public.

'And because of vaccines, therapeutics and other means we are now in a vastly different position to where we were when we first started providing free testing.'

SAGE has previously warned ending the scheme, which cost up to £2bn a month, would leave the country in the dark to a fresh wave and said poor people will be hit hardest.

Users have reported struggling to access tests for weeks as the Government started rationing the kits ahead of the cut-off date amid fears people would stockpile them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcepY_0eryjfRk00
Britons no longer need access to free tests due to the successful vaccine rollout and development of Covid-fighting drugs, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said today. Pictured: Covid lateral flow test
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1fCF_0eryjfRk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKdQX_0eryjfRk00
Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show 3.5million people were infected on any given day in the week up to March 19

When the Omicron wave was collapsing in February, Boris Johnson announced that free testing would be scrapped from April.

The announcement was widely seen as a way to appease Tory backbenchers who at the time were threatening to hand in letters of no confidence in the PM following the Partygate scandal.

But in recent weeks the UK has seen a resurgence in Covid infections and hospital admissions, driven by the even more infectious BA.2 variant, which has led many experts to call for free tests to stay.

Professor Matt Keeling, an epidemiologist at the University of Warwick and member of SAGE, said on Friday that removing the scheme prevents the public from responding to the risk of infection.

AI software that can predict daily A&E admissions weeks in advance based on 111 calls, traffic and Covid rates is rolled out in 100 NHS hospitals TODAY

A computer software is being rolled out in the NHS from today that can predict A&E admissions weeks in advance based on things like Covid rates and 111 calls.

The AI technology will be used in over 100 hospitals with major A&E departments in England, nearly half of all NHS trusts.

It was found to be able to make forecasts with 'impressive' accuracy in a trial at nine trusts by looking at factors including local Covid and flu infection rates, traffic and 111 call data to model how many people will show up at A&E each day.

The software also takes into consideration public holidays such as New Year's Eve, when emergency departments are more likely to fill up.

There are plans to incorporate weather data in the future, with the cold associated with more falls and traffic accidents and hot temperatures linked to a rise in heart problems.

Medics are able to see admission estimates up to three weeks in advance, which will include the age of expected attendees.

NHS bosses hope the technology will help tackle the record waiting list by allowing trusts to prepare for quieter or busier days.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director at NHS England, said new technology will be 'key' in helping to deliver 'vital tests, checks and procedures for patients'.

Cases have risen to nearly the highest ever rate, with an estimated one in 16 people in England carrying Covid last week.

Hospitalisations have reached record levels in Scotland and are rising rapidly in England too.

But around half of virus hospitalisations and a third of fatalities are thought to be incidental, official figures suggest.

Mr Johnson's spokesperson suggested that vaccines and therapeutics have changed the threat of the virus.

'So there's no plans to change our approach,' they added.

From Friday, only health and social care staff and a small number of at-risk groups will still be able to access the tests for free if they have symptoms.

Official figures show 92 per cent of Britons aged 12 and over have had at least one Covid jab, while more than two-thirds are boosted.

And the UK has secured more than 5million courses of antiviral drugs which cut the risk of being hospitalised or dying from the virus by up to 90 per cent among the most vulnerable.

From Friday, members of the public will be expected to pay around £2.50 at pharmacies per lateral flow test as part of the Government's plan to live with the virus.

Testing is the last remaining Covid pillar still left in England after mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, self-isolation and other laws were dropped on February 24.

But experts have called on the Government to halt plans to ditch the tests amid rising cases.

Daily Government data on Friday showed 77,509 Britons tested positive, a drop of 14 per cent week-on-week.

However, cases are still trending upwards and surveillance data from the Office for National Statistics on Friday suggested 3.4million people in England were infected in the week to March 19 — the highest level since the January peak.

The ONS figures are considered the most accurate estimate of the true infection toll because it swabs hundreds of thousands of Britons rather than relying on people to come forward for tests.

Professor Keeling argued 'no assessment' has been made on the cost-benefit of the policy.

He said: 'Given the right information, the behaviour of the public can slow or stop the rise of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

'This was clear from the Omicron wave, where an increase in community lateral flow and PCR testing, together with vigilance from the general public, prevented an overwhelming wave of infection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QbEn_0eryjfRk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jV5TM_0eryjfRk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1op0yI_0eryjfRk00

'With the withdrawal of free testing from April 1, this ability of the public to assess and respond to the risk of infection has been removed.'

He added: 'Health budgets are not unlimited, so different controls and treatments have to be prioritised.

'However, lateral flow tests are relatively inexpensive, and could even be cost saving if they help prevent sufficiently many hospital admissions.

'The balance between the costs of maintaining free lateral flow tests until infection drops to a low level, compared to the health and societal benefits has not been calculated — it requires bringing together economic details, epidemiological models and behavioural insights.'

Professor Stephen Reicher, SAGE member and a psychologist at the University of St Andrews, today warned that without free tests, people in poorer areas will be less able to test.

This means they will be 'more likely to go out when infected and Covid becomes even more a disease of inequalities', he said.

And Dr Sarah Hallett, co-chair of the British Medical Association's UK junior doctors committee, said the move to scrap free tests 'presents a significant issue for NHS staff'.

Health service workers are currently expected to test at least twice a week, but the Government 'still has yet to provide reassurance that free staff testing will continue,' she said.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: 'As we learn to live with Covid, free testing should rightly be focused on at-risk groups.

'After 1 April, limited testing will still be made available for a small number of at-risk groups — the Government will shortly set out further details on which groups will be eligible.

'Vaccines remain our best wall of defence which is why we are now offering over-75s and the most vulnerable a spring booster dose to top up their protection against this virus.'

The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Zahawi confirms plan for longer school week, as Labour brands Sunak ‘Mr Tax’

Schools across the country will be told to provide at least 32.5 hours of teaching a week under a new government plan, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed.The Schools White Paper will set out the new requirement when it is published tomorrow but the government has not made any new money available to fund the increase in teaching hours.Most primary and secondary schools already offer a 32.5-hour week, but Mr Zahawi said there are discrepancies that need to be abolished by 2023.“A child who receives 20 minutes less teaching time per day ultimately ends up missing out on two weeks of learning a year,” he explained on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has been branded “Mr Tax” by Labour as it accused him of “acting in his own interest” in the spring statement.The chancellor is reportedly planning a new council tax rebate after initially announcing a £150 refund to help households with sky-high energy costs.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

It's time to buy into the buzz about Bellingham… Gareth Southgate must trust brilliant teen Jude to be England's creative force, even if it means a change in system

When does the temptation to fully unleash Jude Bellingham become too compelling for Gareth Southgate to resist?. There was a moment against Switzerland on Saturday that summed it up. Bellingham had the ball but, under pressure from a midfielder, there looked to be little option but to play a simple pass back to defence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
