Nashville, TN

Nashville man charged with fatally stabbing his uncle, attempting to kill his parents

By Ethan Illers
WATE
WATE
 20 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for attacking his parents early Saturday morning.

Metro police say 33-year-old John Bond Sr. forced his way into his parent’s home on Kings Lane at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. During the struggle, his mother Elaine Bond was cut on her arm and ran to a neighbor’s house for help. His father, 68-year-old Joseph Bond, who suffered wounds to his chest and both arms, grabbed a 22-caliber revolver and fired, hitting his son.

John continued to struggle with his father for control of the gun. Joseph was then able to pin John down until police came and took his son into custody.

Joseph told police that during the fight, John told him he had killed Joseph’s brother, Dwight Bond. Officers went to Dwight’s apartment on 15th Avenue North where they found him dead. The back door to the apartment had been forced open and Dwight’s car was also missing. Officers found the car parked behind Joseph and Elaine’s Kings Lane home. John was found with the keys to his uncle’s car.

John was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries prior to booking. He refused to talk to police.

His parents, meanwhile, where taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Joseph and Elaine told police they recently made their son move out and had changed the locks.

John Bond was convicted of aggravated assault following an incident from December 2016 where he reportedly threatened his parents at gunpoint at their Kings Lane home. His parents fled their home and when officers arrived, John had barricaded himself inside. He was taken into custody after a standoff.

Most recently, he was charged with vehicle theft in February after he took his mother’s SUV. He was convicted of joy riding and placed on probation.

