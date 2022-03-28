ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

OGS seeks vendors for 2022 food truck season

By Harrison Gereau
 20 hours ago

Editor’s note: This story had information on another food truck event in Albany, this article has been updated to include the correct information for this event .

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is seeking vendors for its lunchtime vending program at the Empire State Plaza and Harriman State Office Building Campus in Albany. Food truck owners are urged to submit applications to participate.

The OGS lunchtime food vending program serves hundreds of New York State employees and visitors between May and mid-October. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

Greene County fundraiser collects change for Ukraine

Applications, as well as information about the food vending program, can be found online on New York State’s Empire State Plaza website . If you own a food truck and would like additional information, you can contact the OGS Convention and Cultural Events Office at (518) 474-4759 or email Vendors@ogs.ny.gov .

