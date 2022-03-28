ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Jersey Mike’s Subs 12th Annual “Month of Giving” to benefit the 2022 Special Olympics Games

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnW7W_0eryikkk00

On Wednesday, March 30, 100 percent of your purchase at any Jersey Mike’s in the state of Florida will support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and help more than 500 Team Florida athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The games will take place on June 5-12 in Orlando, FL.

The passionate teams at 173 Jersey Mike’s Florida locations will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to the 2022 Special Olympics Games and the state programs attending the games.

For the first time ever, the company is donating all proceeds to a single cause when Jersey Mike’s restaurants from every state will support Special Olympics athletes throughout the country.

For a list of participating restaurants in your area, please click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than eighty people took the plunge at Tuttle Creek State Park on Saturday afternoon…. The 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge theme was ‘Polar Opposites’...and Saturday’s Polar Plunge was just that…a sunny day with freezing water to plunge into. The Junction City...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel All-Area teams honor winter sports standouts

The Orlando Sentinel celebrates a 2021-22 high school winter sports season in which eight Orlando area schools celebrate state championships in five different sports and exceptional athletes lead the way. Our all-area teams, selected by the Sentinel with input from coaches, include the best in basketball, soccer, wrestling and girls weightlifting. Topping each one of those teams are players of ...
ORLANDO, FL
KBTX.com

Athletes from across Texas compete in the Special Olympics Games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Athletes came to College Station High School from all over Texas to compete in the 2022 Special Olympic Games hosted at College Station High School. They competed in track and field, tennis, and cycling in the Special Olympic Games for Area 6. Jana Bishop, The Games...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics Usa#Team Florida
Citrus County Chronicle

American Irish benefit golf tourney a major success

The 21st annual American Irish Club of West Citrus Golf Tournament to benefit the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association was held Wednesday March 23, at Twisted Oaks Golf Club. Lunch and awards followed at the Club. I want to thank all the players and event day volunteers, the American Irish Club members, and the local businesses supporting this event.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WMBB

NBH and Bay High win Bay Co. tennis tournament

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — All five high school tennis teams in Bay County gathered at Mosley High School for the county title. The North Bay Haven girls and Bay High boys finished first. The Mosley girls finished second in the girls’ competition and the North Bay Haven boys finished runner-up to Bay High. Tornadoes […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

The best of the rest in Orlando winter sports

The Orlando Sentinel determined that certain sports were so deep that they were worthy of a second team (boys basketball) or honorable mentions (boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer). Boys basketball Second team Sam Alexis, Apopka, Sr. Dawson Barr, Oviedo, Jr. Fabio Basili, Oak Ridge, Sr. Javon Bennett, Trinity Prep, Sr. Jared Berry, Lake Highland Prep, Sr. Chris Combs, ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Seabreeze boasts area’s top 2023 QB in Blake Boda | Commentary

Blake Boda’s head football coach Patrick Brown at Seabreeze High in Daytona Beach says Boda is destined for greatness. But it’s not rare that a coach will tout his own player with such stellar accolades. Brown, however, is not the only one. If a person needs more validation of Boda’s talent, all he has to do is ask opposing coaches from around Volusia County. “Oh he’s the real deal,” Mainland ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Lake Highland Prep senior tops boys basketball All-Area

The Orlando Sentinel honors Central Florida’s best high school athletes in 2021-22 winter sports with our All-Area section. The Athletes of the Year and All-Area teams include players from FHSAA state series schools in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Selections are made by the Orlando Sentinel with input from coaches. All of the winners are available at ...
ORLANDO, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy