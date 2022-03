If you were to ask someone from the Ark-La-Tex where they go for a good pie the vote would probably be unanimous, Strawn's of course. Strawn's is famous for its ice-box pies, which have been featured in Southern Living and the Food Network. It's one of Shreveport's favorite spots for breakfast, but this crew kills it in the hamburger game too. Strawn's Eat Shop has been around since 1944.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO