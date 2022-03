As the Brooklyn Nets continue to fight for playoff seeding, Kyrie Irving is now able to play in home games. New York City Mayor Eric Adams lifted the mandate for unvaccinated players and performers Thursday, clearing the way for Irving to play in home games at Barclays Center. He made his Barclays debut Sunday night with 16 points and 11 assists against the Charlotte Hornets but wasn't able to get a win as the Nets fell 119-110. Though the Nets are pleased with the news, they have just seven games remaining to climb the standings ahead of the playoffs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO